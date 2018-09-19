Boise State men’s basketball is scheduled to get plenty of screen time this season

The Mountain West Conference released broadcast information and tip times for a portion of the 2018-19 men’s basketball season on Wednesday, and all but two of Boise State’s league games have been picked up for broadcast.
With television information yet to be announced for the Cayman Islands Classic and a majority of the Broncos’ nonconference schedule, Boise State is set to have at least 17 of its 31 regular-season games chosen for either CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, ESPN3, AT&T SportsNet or the Mountain West Network on Stadium.
Additionally, the Broncos’ conference games vs. Nevada (Jan. 15), at Air Force (Jan. 22) and at Colorado State (Jan. 29) have been moved from Wednesday to Tuesday. Boise State’s home-and-home series with San Jose State, which finished last in the Mountain West last season, will not be televised.
Four of the Broncos’ games currently have a start time of 8:30 p.m. or later. The 9 p.m. MT starts for UNLV at Taco Bell Arena on Feb. 6 and at New Mexico on March 6 could be moved up if they are broadcast on ESPN3 instead of ESPNU. The tip times for those games would then be the decision of the host team.
Find detailed information on the Broncos’ upcoming season schedule below:
Boise State’s 2018-19 schedule
All times are Mountain
Monday, Nov. 5: vs. Vanguard (exhibition)
Saturday, Nov. 10: vs. Idaho State
Friday, Nov. 16: vs. Jackson State (Cayman Islands Classic but game at Taco Bell Arena)
Monday, Nov. 19: Creighton, 5:30 p.m. (Cayman Islands Classic)
Tuesday, Nov. 20: St. Bonaventure or Georgia State (Cayman Islands Classic)
Wednesday, Nov. 21: TBD (Cayman Islands Classic)
Tuesday, Nov. 27: at Drake (Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge)
Saturday, Dec. 1: at Grand Canyon, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 8: vs. Central Washington
Wednesday, Dec. 12: vs. Alabama State
Saturday, Dec. 15: at Oregon
Wednesday, Dec. 19: at Loyola Marymount
Saturday, Dec. 22: vs. Pacific
Saturday, Dec. 29: vs. Oregon, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Wednesday, Jan. 2: at Wyoming, 7 p.m. (MW Network on Stadium)
Saturday, Jan. 5: vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Jan. 12: at San Jose State
Tuesday, Jan. 15: vs. Nevada, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Jan. 19: vs. Fresno State, 3:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)
Tuesday, Jan. 22: at Air Force, 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)
Saturday, Jan. 26: vs. Wyoming (MW Network on Stadium)
Tuesday, Jan. 29: at Colorado State, 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)
Saturday, Feb. 2: at Nevada, 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Wednesday, Feb. 6: vs. UNLV, 9 p.m. (ESPNU or ESPN3)
Saturday, Feb. 9: vs. San Jose State
Wednesday, Feb. 13: at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Feb. 16: at San Diego State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Feb. 23: vs. Utah State (MW Network on Stadium)
Wednesday, Feb. 27: vs. Colorado State (MW Network on Stadium)
Saturday, March 2: at UNLV, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Wednesday, March 6: at New Mexico, 9 p.m. (ESPNU or ESPN3)
Saturday, March 9: vs. Air Force, 5 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)
Note: Broadcast information for the Cayman Islands Classic and some nonconference games have yet to be announced. All home tip times that have not been set will be at the discretion of Boise State and will be announced at a later date.
