Boise State completes nonconference slate with opponents from WCC, SWAC

With the complicated task of scheduling out of the way, the Boise State men’s basketball team can get down to business.
Coach Leon Rice announced the completion of the Broncos’ 2018-19 13-game nonconference slate on Monday, adding home games against Idaho State, Jackson State, Central Washington, Alabama State and Pacific.
Earlier this summer, Boise State and Oregon agreed to a home-and-home series for the upcoming season. The Broncos travel to Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, Dec. 15, and the Ducks visit Taco Bell Arena on Saturday, Dec. 29. The two teams will also play a third game in 2019-20 at Oregon.
“We’re extremely pleased with our nonconference schedule this season,” Rice said in a release. “It’s going to be an exciting couple of months playing some of the top teams in the country. We can’t wait to see this group come together and tackle the challenges that come with a tough nonconference slate.”
Boise State’s additional nonconference road games will be at Drake (Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge), Grand Canyon and Loyola Marymount.
The Broncos play in the Cayman Islands Classic Nov. 19-21, opening against Creighton and facing either St. Bonaventure or Georgia State the following day. Akron, Clemson, Georgia and Illinois State are also in the tournament.
The Broncos have nine returners from a team that went 23-9 and lost in the first round of the NIT to Washington. Boise State went 15-1 at home last season and is 102-21 all-time under Rice in games played at Taco Bell Arena.
This story will be updated.
