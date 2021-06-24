Two Boise State alums put Olympic hopes on the line Thursday. Are they headed to Tokyo?

Runners compete in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Thursday in Eugene, Oregon. Boise State alums Marisa Howard and Allie Ostrander finished fifth and eighth, respectively. AP

A pair of Boise State All-Americans were among 14 qualifiers for Thursday’s final of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Three-time NCAA steeplechase champion Allie Ostrander and 2014 NCAA runner-up Marisa Howard both posted personal bests, but it wasn’t enough to make the Tokyo Games.

Howard placed fifth in 9 minutes, 24.74 seconds and Ostrander was eighth in 9:26.96. Only the top three runners make the Olympic steeplechase team.

Emma Coburn, the 2017 World champion and bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, won the race in 9:09.41. Courtney Frerichs, the silver medalist in Rio, was second in 9:11.79, and Val Constien snagged the final qualifying spot in 9:18.34. BYU’s Courtney Wayment (9:23.09) will be the alternate.

Ostrander will get one more shot at making the Tokyo Games when she runs in the women’s 10,000 meters on Saturday along with fellow BSU alum Emma Bates. The 10,000 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Mountain time Saturday. The race was originally slated for Saturday evening, but with temperatures expected to reach triple digits in Eugene, the event was moved to Saturday morning.

Earlier this month, Ostrander revealed she is receiving treatment for an eating disorder and was prioritizing her health over training for the Olympics.