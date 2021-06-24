Boise State
Two Boise State alums put Olympic hopes on the line Thursday. Are they headed to Tokyo?
A pair of Boise State All-Americans were among 14 qualifiers for Thursday’s final of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Three-time NCAA steeplechase champion Allie Ostrander and 2014 NCAA runner-up Marisa Howard both posted personal bests, but it wasn’t enough to make the Tokyo Games.
Howard placed fifth in 9 minutes, 24.74 seconds and Ostrander was eighth in 9:26.96. Only the top three runners make the Olympic steeplechase team.
Emma Coburn, the 2017 World champion and bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, won the race in 9:09.41. Courtney Frerichs, the silver medalist in Rio, was second in 9:11.79, and Val Constien snagged the final qualifying spot in 9:18.34. BYU’s Courtney Wayment (9:23.09) will be the alternate.
Ostrander will get one more shot at making the Tokyo Games when she runs in the women’s 10,000 meters on Saturday along with fellow BSU alum Emma Bates. The 10,000 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Mountain time Saturday. The race was originally slated for Saturday evening, but with temperatures expected to reach triple digits in Eugene, the event was moved to Saturday morning.
Earlier this month, Ostrander revealed she is receiving treatment for an eating disorder and was prioritizing her health over training for the Olympics.
- Paul Ryan, a graduate of Logos School in Moscow, placed fifth in the first heat of the men’s 1,500 meters to automatically advance to the semifinals. Ryan crossed the finish line in 3:45.86. Friday’s semifinal races are scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The top five in each semifinal, plus the next two fastest overall, qualify for the final. Ryan, who just wrapped up his senior season at Washington State, won multiple state titles in both cross country and track in Idaho’s 1A classification. Ryan still owns classification state meet records in the 800 (1:55.64) and 3,200 (9:25.02).
- Former Boise State runner Sadi Henderson failed to advance in the women’s 800 meters. Henderson finished third in her heat of the event with a time of 2:02.40. Only the top two in each of the five heats moved into the semifinals, plus the next six fastest times overall. Henderson’s time ranked 21st out of 42 runners. Henderson spent her first three seasons at Boise State before following Bronco middle distance coach Pat McCurry to San Francisco, where McCurry took over as head coach.
- Capital High alum Sam Brixey was a late addition to the men’s 110-meter hurdles field when another runner scratched, opening up a spot for Brixey, who had the fastest time among non-qualifiers. There will be four heats contested Friday, beginning at 3:33 p.m. Brixey is in the fourth heat and will need to finish among the top three in his heat — or snag one of the next four fastest times — to advance to the semifinals.
- Madison High graduate Chari Hawkins will compete Saturday and Sunday in the women’s heptathlon. The top three finishers will represent the U.S. in Tokyo.
