A coach who helped lead Boise State to ‘unprecedented success’ announces his retirement

Boise State co-head gymnastics coach Neil Resnick, who helped guide the Broncos to conference championships in nine of 12 seasons, announced his retirement Friday in a press release.

Tina Bird, who has served as co-head coach with Resnick since 2008, will coach the team this coming season. Boise State will look to fill out its staff immediately, the release said.

“I have been truly blessed to have worked with so many amazing people,” Resnick said in the statement. “I want to thank my administrators, support staff and, most importantly, the student-athletes, for making my years at Boise State some of the most enriching and memorable of my life.”

Resnick and Bird led Boise State to the NCAA Regionals in each of their 12 seasons together. They were named Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Coach of the Year six times and NCAA West Region Co-Head Coaches of the Year in 2008 and 2017. Resnick and Bird led the Broncos to the past five Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference championships.

“During their tenure here at Boise State, the team has achieved unprecedented success both athletically and academically,” athletic director Curt Apsey said in the statement. “We thank Neil for his dedication to the university and we wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his life.”