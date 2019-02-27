One of Boise State’s all-time greats has career cut short by injury

The No. 13 Boise State gymnastics team will have to finish the 2019 season without the most decorated gymnast in program history.
Senior Shani Remme tore the ACL in her left knee during competition last weekend in Denver and will miss the remainder of the season.
“This past weekend I tore my ACL in competition, but at least I did it doing something that I love,” Remme wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “These past few years have allowed me to become the best student-athlete I can be, and I am so honored to have been able to represent this university through my passion.”
Remme was on pace for her best season yet in a Boise State uniform. She set the program record for all-around wins on Feb. 1 and has since increased that number to 21. She then posted a career-best cumulative score of 39.600 as the Broncos took down No. 20 BYU on Feb. 15.
The two-time Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Gymnast of the Year recently had been chosen as one of 25 nominees for the American Athletic, Inc. Award, which is considered the Heisman Trophy of women’s gymnastics.
Remme, a two-time All-American from Loomis, Calif., also holds program records on balance beam for single-season (10) and career (23) victories. She placed 18th overall at the national meet last season and tied for first at the Columbus Regional. She has made an appearance as an individual at nationals every season with the Broncos.
The loss of Remme is a devastating blow to a Boise State team that is gunning for its fifth straight Mountain Rim title and had hopes of contending for a team berth to nationals.
Now the Broncos will have to do so with their senior leader cheering them on from the sideline, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 17 Washington at Taco Bell Arena.
“I can’t wait to finish out my senior season supporting this team every step of the way,” Remme said. “I couldn’t imagine a better team to help me through this. I love you all so much.”
