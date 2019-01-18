Boise State

Fine dining, Boise State hoops and of course some football, all on the 208 Podcast menu

By Dave Southorn

January 18, 2019 04:01 PM

Boise State guard RJ Williams challenges a shot by Nevada’s Jordan Caroline with help from teammate Justinian Jessop (3) Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Perhaps to most of us, getting fast food at the White House seems like a strange thing. But for a bunch of 18-21 year olds? It might be the perfect meal. We talk about Clemson’s reward after going 15-0, beating Alabama and winning the national championship on the newest 208 podcast.

We also welcome on the Statesman’s Rachel Roberts to talk about Boise State men’s basketball and its near-upset of No. 10 Nevada, plus the women’s team’s continued excellence. Sprinkle in a little football and as usual, detours a plenty and it’s another fun edition of the podcast. Check it out below.

Dave Southorn, the Idaho Statesman’s Boise State sports reporter, and KTVB sports director Jay Tust are the hosts of the weekly podcast “The 208: Sports. Stats. Stories.”

