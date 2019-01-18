Boise State team van involved in crash near airport. Most athletes continue trip.

A van carrying members of the Boise State swimming and diving program was struck by another vehicle on the way to the Boise Airport on Friday morning, Boise State said in an emailed statement.
None of the injuries for the Broncos were considered serious but five people — including four athletes and a coach — were kept in Boise “for precautionary measures.” The rest of the team continued on its trip to Laramie, Wyo., where the Broncos will compete at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The athletes who made the trip were medically cleared, the school said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments