This 3-year-old performs the Boise State fight song and chant perfectly

By

January 14, 2019 10:54 AM

Sean and Kristi Conner recorder their 3-year-old Sam performing the BSU fight song using a vuvuzela horn. "When I ask him what he wants to be when he’s older, he says, 'to be in the Boise State Marching Band,'"said Kristi Conner.