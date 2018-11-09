Boise State’s Ostrander sets unmatchable pace at NCAA West Regional cross country meet

Allie Ostrander didn’t simply win the NCAA West Regional cross country meet, she downright dominated it.
Boise State’s two-time national champion in the steeplechase won the women’s 6-kilometer race by more than 13 seconds and 75 meters on Friday at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, California.
Ostrander clocked a time of 19 minutes, 9 seconds to lead the third-ranked Broncos to a second-place finish behind No. 2 Oregon, securing an automatic bid to the NCAA National Championships on Nov. 17 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Ducks totaled 44 points to Boise State’s 49.
Boise State’s five scoring runners placed among the top 16, with junior Clare O’Brien in sixth (19:33.8), sophomore Emily Venters in 11th (19:53.9), senior Alexis Fuller in 15th (20:02.9) and freshman Maxine Paholek in 16th (20:06.5).
“We did what we had to do to advance to the national championship,” Boise State coach Corey Ihmels said in an emailed press release. “We’re excited to survive and advance, and look forward to doing better next week.”
In the men’s 10k, No. 9 Boise State outperformed its ranking and had its top regional finish in program history with a third-place showing and 102 points. No. 4 Portland claimed the regional title for the second year in a row with 77 points, and No. 7 Washington was second with 82 points.
Portland senior Nick Hauger was the men’s individual winner in 29:42.4.
The Boise State men, which were led by senior Addison DeHaven in seventh (29:47.8), are expected to receive an at-large invitation to nationals. The NCAA will officially announce at-large bids at 3 p.m. MT on Saturday.
The Broncos’ other scoring runners were junior Miler Haller in 14th (29:50.8), sophomore Elijah Armstrong in 19th (29:54.6), sophomore Ahmed Muhumed in 29th (30:08.1) and senior Riley Campbell in 38th (30:18.5).
Note: Boise High graduate Emily Hamlin, now a senior at Washington, took 34th in the women’s race in 20:39.5. The Huskies were fourth as a team and likely will receive an at-large bid to nationals.
