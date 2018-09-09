You thought Boise State football’s offense went nuts. How about soccer star’s hat trick?

The moment was so dramatic, even Boise State’s coaches couldn’t keep their composure.
Raimee Sherle’s logic-defying goal in the 106th minute lifted the Broncos to a 3-2 double-overtime victory over New Mexico State on Sunday afternoon in Las Cruces, N.M.
After Boise State freshman Piper Flannery booted a cross to Sherle’s feet, the junior forward used a 360-spin to beat the Aggies’ goalkeeper for the game-winner and her third goal of the match.
The entire Bronco bench — including coaches — ran onto the field to celebrate.
“We don’t hang around. We like to celebrate with them. I think we’re all in on this thing,” Boise State coach Jim Thomas said. “... When we win, we win together, and you could see that at the end of the game today.”
With the win, Boise State improves to 5-2-0 overall, tying the best seven-game start in program history.
The hat trick was the third of Sherle’s career — a program record — and bumps her career goal total to 33, which is just two behind the school record of 35.
“Trust me, we don’t run that drill. We don’t do 360 volley finishes in practice,” Thomas said. “That’s a special player doing an amazingly special thing. She has been a warrior for such a little nugget.”
Sherle has 17 career game-winners, letting instinct take over in the heat of the moment.
“Everything kind of blacks out for me. Sometimes when I get interviewed after games, they’re like ‘OK, explain how that goal went down,’” Sherle said. “I really couldn’t tell you. It all just kind of meshes together. It’s a blur.”
Boise State closes out its nonconference schedule on Sunday, Sept. 16, against Idaho State. The match starts at 1 p.m. at Boas Soccer Complex in Boise.
