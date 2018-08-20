Boise State baseball staff complete with addition of ex-Major Leaguer as bench coach

Boise State baseball coach Gary Van Tol completed his staff Monday with the addition of six-year major leaguer Travis Buck, who will be director of player development and bench coach.
Buck played for Oakland (2007-10), Cleveland (2011) and Houston (2012). The Broncos, who begin play in 2020, also have on staff hitting coach Hilton Richardson, pitching coach Brock Huntzinger and bullpen coach Michiel van Kampen.
“Travis obviously has major league credentials, but more importantly, he is someone who cares about helping young players reach their full potential, both on and off the field,” Van Tol said. “Having him next to me in the dugout and assisting our coaching staff will make a huge impact in our success.”
A native of Richland, Wash., Buck had been operating TBuck Training to develop youth players in his hometown before pursuing a college coaching job.
“The whole coaching staff has played professional baseball, whether it’s international, minor leagues, big leagues, whatever, we have everything, I don’t know too many programs out there that can say that,” Buck said. “... I am going to do whatever I can to share my experiences, to make sure that they don’t make the same mistakes that I did, I am definitely going to use that to our advantage.”
Van Tol said the Broncos already have 22 commitments for the 2020 season, leaving eight open spots to fill before next fall. Twelve of those players are already on campus, including five Division I transfers and six Idaho players. The baseball team has 11.7 scholarships to divvy up amongst the 30 players.
Van Tol said he hopes to have the team’s first conditioning session on Wednesday and the first official practice on Sept. 4.
“I still have to order baseballs,” Van Tol said.
In scheduling news, Van Tol said the 2020 schedule is nearly complete, with an expected home opener set for the last weekend in February or the first week in March against Northern Colorado.
Comments