Idaho State remains winless after 48-17 loss to Northern Arizona

The Associated Press

Idaho State University
Idaho State University
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

RJ Martinez threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Northern Arizona to a 48-17 victory over Idaho State on Saturday.

Martinez completed 26 of 45 passes for 369 yards. Martinez’s 41-yard touchdown run stretched the Lumberjacks’ lead to 30-7 early in the third quarter. Coleman Owen caught two touchdown passes that included an 80-yarder. Owen had four catches for 137 yards.

Jamal Glaspie caught a pair of touchdown passes, one each from Martinez and Jeff Widener, and finished with 11 receptions for 167 yards. Kevin Daniels added 118 yards rushing for Northern Arizona (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference), which piled up 649 yards.

Hunter Hayes was 19-of-39 passing for 218 yards with a touchdown pass and three interceptions for Idaho State (0-4, 0-2).

