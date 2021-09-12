Nevada routs Idaho State 49-10 behind huge day from Wolf Pack quarterback Strong

Idaho State University

Carson Strong threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns, and Nevada beat Idaho State 49-10 on Saturday night.

Strong completed 34 of 43 passes that included two touchdowns to Elijah Cooks, who finished with seven receptions for 89 yards. Devonte Lee had a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter for Nevada (2-0), and caught a 15-yard TD pass early in the fourth. Cole Turner had a touchdown catch, and Strong’s 43-yard throw to a diving Harry Ballard in the end zone capped the scoring with 4:45 to play.

Tristan Nichols forced a fumble on his sack of Hunter Hays. Dom Peterson scooped the ball and ran 23 yards into the end zone to stretch the Wolf Pack’s lead to 42-10.

Toa Taua added 103 yards rushing on nine carries for the Wolf Pack.

Oshea Trujillo had a 1-yard touchdown run for Idaho State (0-2) in the first quarter. Malakai Rango had 10 carries for 72 yards.

The Bengals are off next Saturday and next host Sacramento State on Sept. 25 in Pocatello in their Big Sky Conference opener.