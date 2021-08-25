U.S. National Arena Soccer Team returns to Boise to face Mexico — and an Idaho resident

The U.S. National Arena Soccer Team and Mexico’s National Futbol Rápido Team play Friday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

The U.S. National Arena Soccer Team will be back in Boise this week for an international friendly against Mexico.

The indoor soccer match begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Idaho Central Arena.

“It’s always a battle when we play Mexico,” said Kevin Milliken, president of the American Association of Soccer 567, in a news release. “The people of Boise have really embraced the arena game, and I know the atmosphere will be fantastic.”

Arena soccer came to Boise’s Idaho Central Arena for the first time in 2017 when the U.S. played Brazil in front of a sold-out crowd. Since then, Team USA and Mexico have squared off twice in Boise, with Mexico winning 5-2 in 2019 and Team USA claiming a 3-2 win in the 2018 tournament championship game.

“We’re very happy to lead off our fall events at Idaho Central Arena with the return of arena soccer,” said Eric Trapp, general manager for Idaho Central Arena. “The response from the Treasure Valley community over the last few years between the sold-out international friendlies and the tournament three years ago was immense, and we cannot wait to bring the soccer and Boise community back together downtown with a fast-paced, competitive event to kick off the fall.”

Rosters for both teams were released Tuesday, and Mexico will feature forward Brandon Ayon, who recently moved to Idaho and will play for the first time in his new home state.

Five players and a goalkeeper can be on the turf at once in arena soccer, and substitutions are done on the fly, just like in hockey. Games feature four 15-minute quarters and a halftime intermission. It’s not unusual to see double-digit scoring. The playing surface is surrounded by the boards and glass used during Steelheads hockey games, and some penalties will result in man-advantage situations.

Tickets for Friday’s match start at $25 and can be purchased online at idahocentralarena.com.

USA ROSTER

Forwards: Gordy Gurson (29), VcMor Eligue (30), Franck Tayou (31)

Midfield: Felipe Gonzalez (31), Juan Gonzalez (31), Justin Stinson (24)

Defense: Drew Ruggles (29), Nelson Santana (42), Israel Sesay (30), Uzi Tayou (32)

Goalkeeper: Boris Pardo (37)

MEXICO ROSTER

Forwards: Francisco Javier Puente (31), Hugo Puentes (29)

Midfield: Brandon Escoto (27), Juan Carlos Gonzalez (27), Christian Gutierrez (30), Gerardo Jurado (24), Eduardo “Benji” Monreal (25), Hiram Ruiz (33)

Defense: Brandon Ayon (27), Cesar Cerda (28), Luis Ortega (29), Ismael Rojo (26), Manuel Rojo (24)

Goalkeeper: Bryan Sarabia (23)

Note: Players are listed by position in alphabetical order with age in parentheses.