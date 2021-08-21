Journeyman seizes lead at Boise Open, but he’ll have plenty of pursuers in final round

Third-round leader Scott Gutschewski watches to see where his ball lands on No. 18 during the Albertsons Boise Open on Saturday at Hillcrest Country Club. smiller@idahostatesman.com

It’s lonely at the top.

That’s what Scott Gutschewski had to be thinking Saturday evening after realizing he had a two-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the 32nd annual Albertsons Boise Open.

Seven players were tied for the lead after the second round of the tournament, but Gutschewski separated himself from the field with an 8-under-par 63 in Saturday’s third round.

The 44-year-old would like nothing more than to play one more quality round on the final day of the first leg of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He’s 17-under par.

“I’ve had three nice days out here, and it would be good to have another one (Sunday),” Gutschewski said.

A win — or even perhaps a top-five finish — would lock up a return to the PGA Tour for Gutschewski. The Boise Open is the first of three tournaments in the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The top 25 players in the Finals points standings at the conclusion of the three tournaments will earn PGA Tour membership for the 2021-22 season.

So, certainly, there can be nerves to battle when stakes like that are on the line.

But Gutschewski, the ultimate journeyman — he’s played on the Tight Lies Tour, the Prairie Tour, the NGA Hooters Tour and the Canadian Tour — managed to enjoy his round Saturday.

“Usually, you’re fighting demons at my age, but I just had some nice, good thoughts out there,” said Gutschewski, who made 23 PGA Tour starts in 2011. “I had two thoughts today that kind of popped into my head, for whatever reason. One was thinking about way back in ’04, I played with Jimmy Walker and I think he shot 63 and I shot 64. Something crazy like that. … And then, for whatever reason, the weather and the grass, it reminded me of playing at Monterrey in ’03, when I won there.”

That was one of his two professional wins, when the tour was known as the Nationwide Tour.

He hopes his final round today allows him to earn his PGA Tour card and extend his career.

“I’ve always loved to play, and I’d love to play as long as I can,” Gutschewski said.

But even with that two-stroke lead, there will be plenty of golfers trying to deny him a win.

Among those will be Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who will tee off with Gutschewski in the final group at 3:05 p.m. Sunday. Aphibarnrat also shot an 8-under-par 63 on Saturday and is two strokes off the pace, tied with Kelly Kraft and Ben Taylor.

Like Gutschewski, Aphibarnrat will try to make a point of appreciating the position he’s put himself in.

“I just want to go out there and enjoy the game again,” Aphibarnrat said. “It’s kind of fun, for sure, making birdies around this golf course. To be in contention, that’s good. It’s been awhile since I’ve been at the top of the leaderboard. I want to go out there and enjoy my last round.”

Chad Ramey, one of the seven golfers who was tied for the lead after the second round, has an idea of what it will take to win the tournament. He discussed the importance of keeping the ball in the fairway and out of the unpredictable rough before emphasizing perhaps the most important factor in winning golf tournaments.

“You’ve got to get the putter hot,” he said. “You’ve got to get the putter hot.”

IF YOU GO

What: Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

When: Tee times begin at 8:35 a.m. Sunday. The leaders tee off at 3:05 p.m., and the trophy presentation is expected to be around 7 p.m.

Where: Hillcrest Country Club

Tickets: Tickets for the final round are $10. Available at albertsonsboiseopen.com/tickets. Children 15 and younger get in free with a ticketed adult.

Parking: Free parking with shuttles is available at the Brady Street Garage at Boise State University (2204 W. University Drive).

TV broadcast: Sunday’s broadcast on the Golf Channel will be live from 5 to 7 p.m. The tee times were moved back to accommodate the PGA Tour’s first playoff event, but the Northern Trust has been postponed until Monday because of Hurricane Henri.

Tee times and live scores: Visit PGATour.com.

Charity: The Boise Open announced a Korn Ferry Tour-record $2.9 million charity donation for this year.