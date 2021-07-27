Former Idaho resident wins first Olympic medal. It’s the best U.S. finish since 1948.

Former Idaho resident Adrienne Lyle, left, celebrates her silver medal Tuesday in the dressage team event alongside teammates Steffen Peters and Sabine Schut-Kery. AP

Former Ketchum resident Adrienne Lyle helped lead the U.S. to a silver medal in the dressage team competition Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics — the country’s best finish since 1948.

Lyle and the United States finished second in the team event to perennial powerhouse Germany, which won its ninth gold medal in the past 10 Olympics. Great Britain took the bronze.

Lyle trained in Ketchum with Debbie McDonald, a former Olympic medalist and the U.S. coach. The Washington native was the only American-born rider for the U.S. on Tuesday alongside two born in Germany.

Lyle and her horse, Salvino, opened the U.S. performance Tuesday. The country’s top-ranked duo got the U.S. off to a strong start with a score of 76.109%. Teammate Steffen Peters then added a 77.776%, and Sabine Schut-Kery clinched the silver medal with an 81.596%.

The U.S. briefly stood atop the leaderboard before Germany overtook it, finishing with 8,178 points to 7,747 for the U.S.

Tuesday marked Lyle’s first Olympic medal. But she’s not done yet.

After finishing 37th in the individual event at the 2012 Olympics in London, Lyle qualified for the individual finals again in Tokyo. She’ll compete for another medal starting at 2:30 a.m. Mountain Time on Wednesday.