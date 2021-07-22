Idaho girls top all Western states at regional golf tournament in Eagle

Kelli Ann Strand of Idaho competes at the Girls Junior Americas Cup golf tournament Thursday at BanBury Golf Course in Eagle. smiller@idahostatesman.com

A group of Idaho girls was the best in the Western U.S. this week at BanBury Golf Course in Eagle.

Idaho finished second in the Girls Junior Americas Cup golf tournament behind Mexico, but ahead of all of its U.S. competitors. Southern California was third, followed by Washington, Arizona and San Diego.

This was Idaho’s first top-two finish in the event’s history.

There were 16 teams from across the West and Mexico, and only four finished under par. Idaho was 16-under — three shots behind Mexico and four shots better than Southern California.

Idaho shot a three-player total of 10-under in the second of three rounds Wednesday but was unable to catch Mexico on Thursday. Idaho’s 203 on Wednesday tied with Mexico for the best score of the tournament.

Kelli Ann Strand of Challis shot 9-under for 54 holes and also finished second. Her 7-under 64 in the second round was the low score of the tournament. Idaho’s other participants were Emily Cadwell (5-under, sixth place), Carly Carter (2-under, tied for 10th) and Brooke Patterson (18-over, tied for 46th).

Kylie Chong of Southern California was the medalist at 13-under.