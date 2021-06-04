Two former Idaho players are having breakout MLB seasons. The minors have 10 more.

Former Lewis-Clark State College star Seth Brown, left, has become an everyday player for Oakland this season. Above, he’s congratulated by teammate Mark Canha after hitting a two-run home run May 8. AP

The coronavirus pandemic shut down all minor-league baseball in 2020. And the subsequent contraction of minor-league clubs limited the number of roster spots available.

But that hasn’t slowed the prospects born or developed in Idaho. Twelve dot professional-affiliated baseball, including two who are having breakout seasons with their MLB clubs and eight more just one phone call away from the Majors in Triple-A.

Catch up with Idaho’s native sons and the talent honed at Idaho’s colleges below.

Seth Brown

Club: Oakland A’s

Position: Outfielder

Level: MLB

Age: 28

Idaho tie: Lewis-Clark State College

Brown flew through the A’s minor-league system while working with Lewiston Parks and Rec and Idaho Fish and Game during the offseason. He finally got his big break this year when an injury cleared the way for the left-handed hitter to become an everyday player.

He’s shown plenty of power, hitting eight home runs and slugging .456 through 44 games.

But he’s struggled to make consistent contact. His batting average is down to .202 through Wednesday after an 0-for-15 slump.

Connor Brogdon

Club: Philadelphia Phillies

Position: Relief pitcher

Level: MLB

Age: 26

Idaho tie: Lewis-Clark State College

Like Brown, the right-hander rocketed through the minors, starting 2019 in High-A before joining the big-league club in 2020.

His MLB career got off to a rough start as he surrendered a home run on his first pitch, then another one later that inning. But the two-time NAIA World Series champ at L-C State has settled in since then, becoming a staple of the Phillies’ bullpen.

He’s made 21 appearances this season, posting a 4.79 ERA and five holds.

Boise resident Austin Bibens-Dirkx last pitched in the Majors in 2018. But he’s making another comeback attempt, signing a minor-league deal with the Dodgers. Ray Carlin AP

Austin Bibens-Dirkx

Club: Los Angeles Dodgers

Position: Relief pitcher

Level: Triple-A

Age: 36

Idaho tie: Boise resident

The right-hander already completed one Hollywood-worthy story, making his MLB debut at 32 after 12 seasons in the minors. Now he’s out to do it again.

He made his last MLB appearance in 2018 with the Rangers. Since then, he’s pitched in China, Mexico and the Dominican Republic and was selling real estate in the Treasure Valley.

But he kept working out. And when injuries hit the Dodgers, they signed Bibens-Dirkx to a minor-league deal in May.

Miami Marlins relief pitcher James Hoyt throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez AP

James Hoyt

Club: Los Angeles Angels

Position: Relief pitcher

Level: Triple-A

Age: 34

Idaho tie: Boise High grad (2005)

The 6-6 right-hander continues to fight for a permanent role with a Major League club.

The Indians traded him to Miami last season as the Marlins fought a COVID-19 outbreak. He excelled, posting a 1.23 ERA in 24 appearances. But Miami traded him to the Angels in March for cash.

He threw 1 ⅔ scoreless innings for the Angels on May 3 and 4 as injuries thinned the Los Angeles bullpen. But he was quickly sent back to Triple-A Salt Lake City, where he has struggled (16.20 ERA in 8 ⅓ innings).

Bishop Kelly grad Josh Osich had his baseball jersey retired during a Knights’ football game last fall. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Josh Osich

Club: Cincinnati Reds

Position: Relief pitcher

Level: Triple-A

Age: 32

Idaho tie: Bishop Kelly High grad (2007)

A former mainstay in the Giants’ bullpen, the lefty is now on his sixth MLB organization. The past two tumultuous seasons saw him suit up for the White Sox, Red Sox and Cubs.

With 234 career MLB appearances, he signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee and showcased an improved fastball during spring training at 93-95 mph. He’s awaiting a call back to the big leagues in Triple-A Louisville.

Michael Stefanic

Club: Los Angeles Angels

Position: Second base/shortstop

Level: Triple-A

Age: 25

Idaho tie: Timberline High (2014)

Scouts from 29 other teams are kicking themselves for missing out on Stefanic, whom the Angels picked up as an undrafted free agent in July of 2018, well after the MLB Draft and the frenzy for free agents.

The 5-10 middle infielder keeps hitting at every level the Angels throw at him, sporting a .288 batting average entering the season. So they tested him this spring at Double-A. He promptly hit .353 in 24 games, earning him another promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake City on May 29.

He’s 5-for-12 (.417) there so far, boosting his career average to .301.

Blaine Hardy

Club: Milwaukee Brewers

Position: Relief pitcher

Level: Triple-A

Age: 34

Idaho tie: Lewis-Clark State College

The left-hander owns a 3.73 big-league ERA and has 233 Major League appearances under his belt, all with the Tigers. But Detroit let him go after he ended the 2019 season on the 60-day injured list.

The Twins signed him to a minor-league deal in 2020, but Tommy John surgery sidelined him for the entire pandemic season. He’s back on the mound with the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate in Nashville.

Damon Jones

Club: Philadelphia Phillies

Position: Relief pitcher

Level: Triple-A

Age: 26

Idaho tie: Twin Falls High grad (2013), College of Southern Idaho

The Phillies converted the 6-5 left-hander into a reliever in the offseason. And he’s making the adjustment one step away from the Majors after earning his first invite to the MLB club’s spring training.

Philadelphia placed him on its 40-man roster in November, protecting him in the Rule 5 draft and making him an easy candidate to call up to the big leagues if he can find the form that allowed him to dominate High-A and Double-A as a starter.

Riley O’Brien

Club: Cincinnati Reds

Position: Starting pitcher

Level: Triple-A

Age: 26

Idaho tie: College of Idaho

The Rays traded him to the Reds last August. And the Reds have already sought to protect their 14th-best prospect, according to MLB.com, placing him on their 40-man roster.

The highest draft pick in College of Idaho history (eighth round), the right-hander made his Triple-A debut this year in Louisville. He’s held his own, going 0-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 ⅔ innings so far.

Zach Draper

Club: Cleveland Indians

Position: Relief pitcher

Level: Triple-A

Age: 26

Idaho tie: College of Idaho, College of Southern Idaho

A 30th-round pick in 2017, the left-hander is quietly climbing his way toward the Majors.

He began his career primarily as a starter. But he joined Triple-A Columbus late in May and has made all three appearances so far out of the bullpen.

Former College of Idaho player Seaver Whalen has climbed as high as the Tampa Bay Rays’ Double-A affiliate to start the 2021 season. Frank Franklin II AP

Seaver Whalen

Club: Tampa Bay Rays

Position: Third base

Level: Double-A

Age: 26

Idaho tie: Lewis-Clark State College

Whalen’s career has gotten off to fits and starts. He lost the 2018 season to a foot injury, then the entire 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That time off hasn’t stopped his climb, though. He starts the season in Double-A Montgomery, Alabama, where he’s hitting .206 with three home runs in 20 games.

Alex Guerrero

Club: New York Yankees

Position: Catcher

Level: High-A

Age: 21

Idaho tie: Eagle High grad (2018)

After spending 2018 and ‘19 in the rookie leagues, the former 18th-round pick jumps up to the High-A circuit. He’s one of the youngest players in the league and is fighting for playing time, playing in just three games in May, where he went 3-for-8.

He is the last Treasure Valley native drafted out of high school.