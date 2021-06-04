Sports
Two former Idaho players are having breakout MLB seasons. The minors have 10 more.
The coronavirus pandemic shut down all minor-league baseball in 2020. And the subsequent contraction of minor-league clubs limited the number of roster spots available.
But that hasn’t slowed the prospects born or developed in Idaho. Twelve dot professional-affiliated baseball, including two who are having breakout seasons with their MLB clubs and eight more just one phone call away from the Majors in Triple-A.
Catch up with Idaho’s native sons and the talent honed at Idaho’s colleges below.
Seth Brown
Club: Oakland A’s
Position: Outfielder
Level: MLB
Age: 28
Idaho tie: Lewis-Clark State College
Brown flew through the A’s minor-league system while working with Lewiston Parks and Rec and Idaho Fish and Game during the offseason. He finally got his big break this year when an injury cleared the way for the left-handed hitter to become an everyday player.
He’s shown plenty of power, hitting eight home runs and slugging .456 through 44 games.
But he’s struggled to make consistent contact. His batting average is down to .202 through Wednesday after an 0-for-15 slump.
Connor Brogdon
Club: Philadelphia Phillies
Position: Relief pitcher
Level: MLB
Age: 26
Idaho tie: Lewis-Clark State College
Like Brown, the right-hander rocketed through the minors, starting 2019 in High-A before joining the big-league club in 2020.
His MLB career got off to a rough start as he surrendered a home run on his first pitch, then another one later that inning. But the two-time NAIA World Series champ at L-C State has settled in since then, becoming a staple of the Phillies’ bullpen.
He’s made 21 appearances this season, posting a 4.79 ERA and five holds.
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
Club: Los Angeles Dodgers
Position: Relief pitcher
Level: Triple-A
Age: 36
Idaho tie: Boise resident
The right-hander already completed one Hollywood-worthy story, making his MLB debut at 32 after 12 seasons in the minors. Now he’s out to do it again.
He made his last MLB appearance in 2018 with the Rangers. Since then, he’s pitched in China, Mexico and the Dominican Republic and was selling real estate in the Treasure Valley.
But he kept working out. And when injuries hit the Dodgers, they signed Bibens-Dirkx to a minor-league deal in May.
James Hoyt
Club: Los Angeles Angels
Position: Relief pitcher
Level: Triple-A
Age: 34
Idaho tie: Boise High grad (2005)
The 6-6 right-hander continues to fight for a permanent role with a Major League club.
The Indians traded him to Miami last season as the Marlins fought a COVID-19 outbreak. He excelled, posting a 1.23 ERA in 24 appearances. But Miami traded him to the Angels in March for cash.
He threw 1 ⅔ scoreless innings for the Angels on May 3 and 4 as injuries thinned the Los Angeles bullpen. But he was quickly sent back to Triple-A Salt Lake City, where he has struggled (16.20 ERA in 8 ⅓ innings).
Josh Osich
Club: Cincinnati Reds
Position: Relief pitcher
Level: Triple-A
Age: 32
Idaho tie: Bishop Kelly High grad (2007)
A former mainstay in the Giants’ bullpen, the lefty is now on his sixth MLB organization. The past two tumultuous seasons saw him suit up for the White Sox, Red Sox and Cubs.
With 234 career MLB appearances, he signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee and showcased an improved fastball during spring training at 93-95 mph. He’s awaiting a call back to the big leagues in Triple-A Louisville.
Michael Stefanic
Club: Los Angeles Angels
Position: Second base/shortstop
Level: Triple-A
Age: 25
Idaho tie: Timberline High (2014)
Scouts from 29 other teams are kicking themselves for missing out on Stefanic, whom the Angels picked up as an undrafted free agent in July of 2018, well after the MLB Draft and the frenzy for free agents.
The 5-10 middle infielder keeps hitting at every level the Angels throw at him, sporting a .288 batting average entering the season. So they tested him this spring at Double-A. He promptly hit .353 in 24 games, earning him another promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake City on May 29.
He’s 5-for-12 (.417) there so far, boosting his career average to .301.
Blaine Hardy
Club: Milwaukee Brewers
Position: Relief pitcher
Level: Triple-A
Age: 34
Idaho tie: Lewis-Clark State College
The left-hander owns a 3.73 big-league ERA and has 233 Major League appearances under his belt, all with the Tigers. But Detroit let him go after he ended the 2019 season on the 60-day injured list.
The Twins signed him to a minor-league deal in 2020, but Tommy John surgery sidelined him for the entire pandemic season. He’s back on the mound with the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate in Nashville.
Damon Jones
Club: Philadelphia Phillies
Position: Relief pitcher
Level: Triple-A
Age: 26
Idaho tie: Twin Falls High grad (2013), College of Southern Idaho
The Phillies converted the 6-5 left-hander into a reliever in the offseason. And he’s making the adjustment one step away from the Majors after earning his first invite to the MLB club’s spring training.
Philadelphia placed him on its 40-man roster in November, protecting him in the Rule 5 draft and making him an easy candidate to call up to the big leagues if he can find the form that allowed him to dominate High-A and Double-A as a starter.
Riley O’Brien
Club: Cincinnati Reds
Position: Starting pitcher
Level: Triple-A
Age: 26
Idaho tie: College of Idaho
The Rays traded him to the Reds last August. And the Reds have already sought to protect their 14th-best prospect, according to MLB.com, placing him on their 40-man roster.
The highest draft pick in College of Idaho history (eighth round), the right-hander made his Triple-A debut this year in Louisville. He’s held his own, going 0-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 ⅔ innings so far.
Zach Draper
Club: Cleveland Indians
Position: Relief pitcher
Level: Triple-A
Age: 26
Idaho tie: College of Idaho, College of Southern Idaho
A 30th-round pick in 2017, the left-hander is quietly climbing his way toward the Majors.
He began his career primarily as a starter. But he joined Triple-A Columbus late in May and has made all three appearances so far out of the bullpen.
Seaver Whalen
Club: Tampa Bay Rays
Position: Third base
Level: Double-A
Age: 26
Idaho tie: Lewis-Clark State College
Whalen’s career has gotten off to fits and starts. He lost the 2018 season to a foot injury, then the entire 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That time off hasn’t stopped his climb, though. He starts the season in Double-A Montgomery, Alabama, where he’s hitting .206 with three home runs in 20 games.
Alex Guerrero
Club: New York Yankees
Position: Catcher
Level: High-A
Age: 21
Idaho tie: Eagle High grad (2018)
After spending 2018 and ‘19 in the rookie leagues, the former 18th-round pick jumps up to the High-A circuit. He’s one of the youngest players in the league and is fighting for playing time, playing in just three games in May, where he went 3-for-8.
He is the last Treasure Valley native drafted out of high school.
Comments