Two Idaho youth baseball teams chase history at Cal Ripken World Series

Meridian Youth Baseball’s 10U All-Stars will compete in the 2019 Cal Ripken 10U World Series, which runs Aug. 1-8 in Phenix City, Alabama. Meridian Youth Baseball

The Meridian Youth Baseball 10U All-Star team has been waiting more than a year for this opportunity.

After winning the Cal Ripken Pacific Northwest Regional Championship last summer as 9-year-olds, the Meridian team accepted an at-large bid to the 2019 Cal Ripken 10U World Series in Phenix City, Alabama.

“They’re excited beyond belief,” said Meridian 10U coach Justin Schneidt, whose team has won back-to-back state titles and enters the World Series with a record of 30-4-2.

Meridian’s 12U squad punched its ticket to the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series last week by winning the Pacific Northwest Regional Championship. Meridian defeated Kennewick (Wash.) 5-4 in extra innings, plating the game-winning run thanks to a Kennewick fielding error in the bottom of the eighth. The team has compiled a 33-4-1 record this summer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No Idaho team has ever won a Cal Ripken World Series title, according to BabeRuthLeague.org.

Meridian 10U All-Stars

What: 2019 Cal Ripken Baseball 10-year-old World Series

Where: Idle Hour Sports Complex, Phenix City, Alabama

When: Aug. 1-8

Pool play: Meridian is in Pool C with teams from New England, Alabama and Virginia.

Game schedule: vs. New England, 4:30 p.m. MT, Aug. 1; vs. Rockville, Virginia, 4:30 p.m. MT, Aug. 2; vs. Alabama, 4:30 p.m. MT, Aug. 3. Following pool play, all 16 teams will be seeded in a championship-style bracket to determine the World Series champion. Bracket play begins Aug. 4.

How to help: The Meridian 10U team has a GoFundMe page.

How to watch: Games will be streamed live on CTV Beam 7’s YouTube channel.

Meridian 12U All-Stars

What: 2019 Cal Ripken Baseball Major/70 World Series

Where: Ballparks of America, Branson, Missouri

When: Aug. 2-10

Pool play: Meridian is in Pool C with teams from Alabama, Kentucky, Massachusetts and the Midwest Plains.

Game schedule: vs. Kentucky, 2 p.m. MT, Aug. 2; vs. Alabama, 3:30 p.m. MT, Aug. 3; vs. Massachusetts, 3:30 p.m. MT, Aug. 4; vs. Midwest Plains, 8 a.m. MT, Aug. 6. Following pool play, teams will be seeded into either the World Series or Iron bracket based on records. Bracket play begins Aug. 7.

How to help: The Meridian 12U team has a GoFundMe page.

How to watch: Games will be streamed live online at WatchStadium.com/Live.