Famed cyclist Lance Armstrong to ride in event, host podcast in Boise

Boise Twilight Criterium 2018

The 32nd annual Boise Twilight Criterium was held July 14, 2018. Winners in the pro races were Gage Hecht and Jennifer Valente. By
Boise can boast being the home of three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong.

This summer, another famous cyclist with the same last name — no relation — is coming to town.

Lance Armstrong, who won seven straight Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005 but was stripped of those victories in a doping scandal, will ride July 14 in Boise.

Armstrong will take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie-Boise, part of a tour that includes stops in Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas. There are 15-, 50- and 80-mile rides in Boise into the Foothills. George Hincapie, who also will take part in the ride, is a former teammate of Armstrong’s.

Armstrong also plans to record an episode of his podcast “THEMOVE” from the race.

Kristin Armstrong also is scheduled to ride in the Hincapie event, which will take place the day after the annual Twilight Criterium in Downtown Boise and will be headquartered at Cecil D. Andrus Park.

Kristin Armstrong’s time-trial race, the Chrono Kristin Armstrong, is scheduled for July 12 in Glenns Ferry.

Dave Southorn

