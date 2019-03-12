She’s on the verge of NCAA history — and leading the Vandals on title chase in Boise

Taylor Pierce is having one of the greatest 3-point shooting seasons in the history of college basketball — men’s or women’s.

Pierce made six more 3-pointers on Tuesday afternoon at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise to lift the top-seeded Vandals to a 90-73 rout of Northern Arizona in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky women’s basketball tournament. Pierce scored a career-high-tying 31 points, including 25 in a dominant first half.

The Vandals will play in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (opponent TBD). The championship game is at 1 p.m. Friday.

Pierce increased her season total for 3-pointers to 138. That’s by far the most in women’s basketball this season (she led the rest of the country by 20 through Sunday’s games).

And soon, she should have more 3-pointers in a season than any women’s basketball player in history. Jessica Kovatch of St. Francis (Pennsylvania) set the record with 141 made 3-pointers last season. Pierce made 137, barely losing out on the record a year ago.

Pierce needs four to break that mark this season — and Kovatch is actually the player chasing her for the national lead. Pierce has made at least three triples in 19 straight games, averaging 5.5 per game during that stretch.

Pierce has made more than 40 percent of her 3-point attempts over the past two seasons as a full-time starter. Her career total of 456 3-pointers likely won’t be enough to challenge the NCAA career record of 497 but it has obliterated the previous Big Sky record.

The men’s single-season record is 162, set by NBA superstar Steph Curry at Davidson. Pierce would need the Vandals to compete deep into a postseason tournament to challenge that mark.

Fletcher Magee of Wofford (151) is the only men’s player with more 3-pointers than Pierce this season — and he’s already finished his conference tournament.

Pierce was named unanimously to the All-Big Sky first team earlier this week alongside Big Sky MVP Mikayla Ferenz (24 points on Tuesday), giving the Vandals an envious 1-2 punch. Coach Jon Newlee also was named Big Sky Coach of the Year and guard Gina Marxen was named Freshman of the Year.

