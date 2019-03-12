A look at 2019 NFL mock drafts now that the combine is over and free agency is boiling hot

The combine is over and the pro days for the 2019 crop of future NFL prospects are underway. Along with those workouts is the start of NFL free agency and its ripple effects on what teams do in the upcoming draft.
Mocking the Draft (SB Nation): Clelin Ferrell (DE, Clemson)
It’s pick for the defense but it’s not an Earl Thomas replacement. If Frank Clark does indeed hold out or end up playing for the Seahawks for one more season, this is still a good pick by Seattle. It provides insurance and depth for the defensive front.
USA Today DraftWire: Deionte Thompson (S, Alabama) *via trade
In this projection, the Seahawks make a trade with the New England Patriots and are the last team to draft on night one. Seattle doesn’t usually draft defensive backs this high, although they did pretty good taking Earl Thomas early in the first round.
Walter Football: T.J. Hockenson (TE, Iowa)
Hockenson to Seattle has been pretty consistent in various mock drafts over the last few months despite the Seahawks having Ed Dickson and a rehabbing Will Dissly already at the position. Here’s some of T.J.’s work during the 2019 NFL Combine:
CBS Sports: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (S, Florida)
The “replacement for Earl Thomas” gives us another candidate with Gardner-Johnson being named in the CBS Sports mock draft. If the Seahawks do indeed stay at 21, safety could be an option at this point.
NFL.com: Jonathan Abrahm (S, Mississippi State)
You guessed it, another projected safety. I think you get the picture now.
The Athletic: Clelin Ferrell (DE, Clemson)
I’m guessing we call this pick the continuing search for able-bodied defensive linemen?
Bleacher Report: Taylor Rapp (S, Washington)
Another safety but this projected pick keeps a local star close to home. Taylor Rapp has been in and around this spot even before the combine. Rapp’s solid combine performance (top time in 60-yard shuttle, second-best time in 20-yard shuttle) makes this a possibility.
Todd McShay (ESPN): Jeffery Simmons (DT. Mississippi State)
This is an interesting pick for many reasons. Simmons was not invited to the 2019 combine and shortly after he tears his ACL during a workout. McShay does say that Simmons is among the best in this draft class, however, he does bring up the injury and some off-field issues from Simmons’ past. This would be quite the risk if Seattle made this move at 21.
