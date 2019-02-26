University of Idaho football player dies several weeks after cancer diagnosis

University of Idaho football player Collin Sather died Tuesday — about a month after he was diagnosed with advanced renal cancer, the school announced.
Sather reported stomach pains Jan. 17 and was taken to the hospital Jan. 21, according to the school. Renal cancer attacks the kidneys.
“Despite several weeks of dialysis and chemotherapy, the cancer spread to his lungs and neck,” the school said in a release.
“Collin was a tremendous young man and a great teammate,” coach Paul Petrino said in a press release. “It is a testament to him to see how many of our players cared so deeply about him and how many lives he touched in the Vandal family in such a short time. We challenge our players to be tough and always choose character. Nobody did a better job of that than Collin. My time with him made me a better person and I know his teammates feel the same way.”
Sather turned 19 on Sunday.
This is a breaking news report and will be updated.
