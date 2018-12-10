Idaho post office will bear baseball legend’s name

The baseball and football fields at Payette High already are named for Harmon Killebrew, and the city holds an annual celebration in his name.
Now one of baseball’s greatest home run hitters has an Idaho post office named in his honor, too.
President Donald Trump signed H.R. 3230 into law Thursday, formally designating the U.S. Postal Service located at 915 Center Ave. in Payette as the “Harmon Killebrew Post Office Building.”
The 1954 Payette High graduate enjoyed a 22-year professional career with the Washington Senators, Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals.
Rep. Raúl Labrador first introduced the bill on July 13, 2017.
“Harmon Killebrew built his strength lifting 10-gallon milk cans on Idaho dairies and leveraged his work ethic into legendary status,” Labrador said in a press release when the bill was first introduced.
“But Killebrew was far more than a great athlete. He was a truly good and kind man who used his fame to make the world a better place. His generosity lives on in his hometown and naming the Payette Post Office for him is a well-deserved honor.”
Killebrew, who died of esophageal cancer in 2011, hit 573 career home runs and was named the American League MVP in 1969. He played in 13 All-Star Games and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984.
Beyond his baseball years, Killebrew established a legacy of generosity. The Harmon Killebrew Foundation has helped build more than a dozen Miracle League Fields for children with disabilities, including one in his hometown of Payette.
Support local journalism by purchasing a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman. Your first month is only 99 cents.
Comments