MMA returns to Boise on Friday with Idaho woman on its main card

Bellator MMA returns to Boise on Friday for the second event in three years.
Action for Bellator 205 at CenturyLink Arena begins with the preliminary card at 5 p.m., followed by a four-fight main card starting at 7 p.m. that is headlined by a featherweight bout between A.J. McKee and John Macapa.
Boise’s own Veta Arteaga also is featured on the main card for her women’s flyweight matchup against Bellator kickboxing flyweight champion Denise Kieholtz.
The preliminary card also includes 10 more fighters with Idaho ties.
Below the card info, find a feature story on Arteaga from last year.
Bellator 205 Main Card
Featherweight Main Event: A.J. McKee (11-0) vs. John Macapa (21-3-2)
Middleweight Co-Main Event: Rafael Lovato Jr. (8-0) vs. John Salter (15-3)
Women’s Flyweight: Denise Kielholtz (2-1) vs. Veta Arteaga (4-2)
Lightweight: Roger Huerta (24-10-1, 1 NC) vs. Patricky Pitbull (19-8)
Preliminary Card
Lightweight: Stephen Stirewalt (1-0) vs. Joe Aguirre (2-0)
Featherweight: Leon Taylor (Pro Debut) vs. Bryce Edminister (1-1)
Light Heavyweight: Emilio Trevino (2-0) vs. Sua Tuani (2-0)
Middleweight: Kyle Frost (2-0) vs. David Rangel (0-1)
Lightweight: Josh Wick (9-3) vs. Johnny Nunez (6-1)
Featherweight: Josenaldo Silva (25-6) vs. Adam Borics (7-0)
Heavyweight: Ben Moa (4-0) vs. Steve Mowry (4-0)
Light Heavyweight: Sean Powers (9-6) vs. Jarod Trice (3-0)
Featherweight: Andrew Cruz (3-3) vs. Nathan Stolen (8-3)
Bantamweight: Vince Morales (7-2) vs. Justin Hugo (3-4)
Broken noses, technical knockouts just part of the job for Boise woman
Based on appearance alone, it would be easy to underestimate Boise’s Veta Arteaga.
The mixed martial arts fighter stands just 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has a welcoming smile and calm demeanor.
But in the four fights since she turned pro in early 2016, Arteaga has scored an early knockdown, broken an opponent’s nose and caused a hematoma so big over one foe’s eye that the fight was ruled a technical knockout in the third round.
Arteaga now hopes to improve her record to 4-1 at Bellator 182 on Friday at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y. She will take on Brazil’s Bruna Ellen in a Spike-televised main card that could move her one step closer to attaining Bellator’s open flyweight belt.
“I don’t like controversy. I’m just a very chill person, and I think some of my opponents might overlook the fact that I hit hard and I’m strong,” Arteaga said. “I think that works in my favor, and it might intimidate an opponent here or there knowing the fact that it’s shown on paper I can definitely do some damage if you stand up with me.”
It takes fearlessness and a great deal of self-confidence to step into the MMA cage.
Arteaga, originally from Burley and a graduate of Minico High, believes she developed those traits thanks to three older brothers and parents who told her she could do anything she wanted.
“I grew up just being around sports,” Arteaga said. “I don’t know if maybe that has a little bit to do with why I’m a fighter, but I felt like I always had to defend myself.”
One of Arteaga’s brothers, Freddy, first introduced her to MMA about nine years ago. Freddy, whose nickname is “Lil Man,” fights for the Combate Americas MMA organization and has a professional record of 7-6-0.
Veta started out training with him as a way to stay in shape, and then she incorporated boxing and later tried jiu-jitsu in a tournament, which helped build her confidence.
“Once she started sparring, I knew she could be really good,” Freddy said. “She’s really aggressive, and she has that fighting instinct.”
Before long, Freddy convinced her to try an amateur bout.
“I owe a lot to him. He’s a great mentor, great brother. It’s just crazy knowing that when we grew up, I’d always get him in trouble. We weren’t that close,” Arteaga said. “But now he pushes me to become a better person and to become a better athlete.”
Arteaga, who still trains with her brother at Combat Fitness, made her amateur debut at Front Street Fights 1 in 2014 at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, winning by submission.
“Right there I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is such a cool feeling,’ ” Arteaga said. “I just fell in love with the sport.”
Freddy will be in her corner Friday against Ellen, and Dave and Buster’s in Boise will host a viewing party for Arteaga fans.
“We were raised to be polite and respectful to everybody, but in this game, when you go in the cage, you know that they want to hurt you, so you have to hurt them,” Freddy said. “You have to kind of have that in your mind.”
With any luck, this won’t be the hard-punching 29-year-old’s last televised bout.
“Growing up, I always wanted to be that person that people looked up to, especially coming out of a small town,” Arteaga said. “... I feel very honored and excited that I’m actually fighting in a top organization. I’m grateful. I’m grateful for all the support that I have, especially here locally.”
