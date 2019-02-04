Weekend snowstorms leave Idaho ski areas with as much as 2 feet of fresh snow

While a steady drizzle left the Treasure Valley in soggy condition this weekend, local ski areas were celebrating inches upon inches of accumulating snowfall. Here’s how they fared.

Bogus Basin

▪ Storms dropped 15 inches of new snow on the Boise-area mountain in the last 48 hours, according to the ski area’s website. Forecasts call for even more snow on Monday and Tuesday, with an additional inch or two overnight as the week goes on. The best news? Friday could bring 10 additional inches of snow at Bogus, just in time for the weekend.

▪ Showcase and Bitterroot lifts and trails were closed Monday morning. Just 22 of the mountain’s 92 trails were groomed, though most were open.

Brundage Mountain

▪ Twenty inches of new snow accumulated at the McCall mountain over the weekend, with more expected through Tuesday night.

▪ All of Brundage’s 52 trails were open Monday morning, with five of its six lifts operating.

▪ Don’t ski or snowboard? You can still buy a single-use lift ticket to see the massive snow sculpture at the summit of Brundage Mountain, an emblem of the McCall Winter Carnival, which wrapped up on Sunday.

Soldier Mountain

▪ Soldier closed on Sunday due to “heavy, wet snow” and “howling winds.” Two inches of snow fell Saturday, and two more inches are in the forecast for Tuesday.

▪ Soldier Mountain will host a Service Appreciation Day on Feb. 14 with discounted tickets for active members of the military, health care professionals, EMTs and law enforcement. Discounts also apply for spouses and dependents.

Sun Valley Resort

▪ Six inches of snow fell overnight at Sun Valley. On Monday morning, avalanche mitigation was in progress, closing Bald Mountain to uphill hiking. Snow is in the forecast through Friday.

▪ Starting Tuesday, Sun Valley will play host to the Nor-Am men’s slalom and giant slalom races. Spectators are welcome to watch at the bottom of Lower Greyhawk. Find full details here.

Tamarack Resort

▪ Tamarack takes the honor of most snowfall over the weekend, accumulating a whopping 23 inches of fresh snow in 48 hours. A snow/rain mix is predicted for Monday, but even more snow should fall for the coming weekend.

▪ Buttercup Chair and Rock Creek Poma lifts were closed Monday morning, but the bulk of the resort’s trails remained open.