What to expect from the first weekend of skiing at Bogus Basin

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area opened Thursday — 20 days earlier than last year.
And if the opening day conditions are any indication, it could be a good year for skiers and boarders.
Bogus opened the Deer Point, Morning Star and Coach sections of the ski area for Thursday and Friday, and will expand to the full mountain Saturday. A few observations from a quick visit to the ski area on opening day:
▪ There was good skiing to be found on Ridge and Showcase, but the snow was thicker on Showcase. Ridge, which is more exposed to the wind, still had a nice layer of fluffy snow in most places.
▪ Expect early-season conditions. You’ll still see bare spots in some places.
▪ The Bowl still needs a good snowstorm to cover all of the bushes in its center. But there’s plenty of powder on the higher sides of the bowl to play in.
▪ There was a pretty good crowd for opening day — and folks were enthusiastic about the start of the season.
▪ The Nordic trail system opened even before the alpine system. I took a trip down the Nordic Highway. It was in great shape.
▪ Bogus Basin Road, the top half of which was repaved, was in decent shape despite all the snow. Be ready for some icy and snow-covered patches.
Elsewhere, Brundage Mountain will open its full mountain Friday. Temptation and 45th Parallel will be groomed top to bottom. Tamarack Resort opens its full mountain Friday, too. And Sun Valley is expanding its opening to include the Warm Springs base on Saturday.
