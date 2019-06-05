Brush up on big game, backpacking and more at outdoors expo. Plus, there’s free beer.

Great Northwest Outdoor Expo brings hunting, fishing, hiking and more to Idaho The Great Northwest Outdoor Expo will offer seminars, exhibitors and the chance to try before you buy outdoor gear, vehicles and more. The expo will be at the Idaho Center on June 7, 8 and 9. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Great Northwest Outdoor Expo will offer seminars, exhibitors and the chance to try before you buy outdoor gear, vehicles and more. The expo will be at the Idaho Center on June 7, 8 and 9.

A major outdoor expo will bring gear and experts on hunting, hiking, camping, fishing and more to the Treasure Valley this weekend. And if the variety wasn’t enough of a draw, each day you can find free beer at select vendors.

The Great Northwest Outdoor Expo runs from Friday to Sunday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. The expo will be open from 3-7 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers say the expo will be a chance for attendees to “see it, try it, buy it” on everything from vehicles to venison. Attend a cooking class with “Hardcore Carnivore’s” Jess Pryles, enter your dog to compete in a dock dive competition or sharpen your knife knowledge (literally).

Check out a full schedule of seminars here — including when and where to find those free beers. Exhibitors include local and national companies that sell everything from dog training services to hunting calls to RVs. Find a full list at the expo website.

Buy tickets online at ictickets.com. Single-day tickets cost $8 per person, while weekend passes for all three days are $16 each. Military members and seniors pay $5 per day, and children 12 and under get in for free. A family package of four tickets costs $24 per day. Parking is free.

The expo is presented in part by Ducks Unlimited, a wetlands and waterfowl conservation organization. Proceeds from the event go toward the Idaho chapter of the nonprofit.





“The Northwest is one of the world’s best places for outdoor enthusiasts to experience nature in all its magnificence,” said Mond Warren, regional director for Ducks Unlimited, in a news release. “We were driven to create an outdoor expo that does its best to duplicate that experience and provide vendors and visitors the ultimate opportunity to share their passion for the outdoors.”