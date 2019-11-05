Fish and Game seeks information in moose poaching case near Idaho City

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public’s help after a conservation officer found evidence of a poached moose about 90 minutes from Boise, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

On Tuesday evening, IDFG’s Southwest Region Facebook page shared a photo of a cow moose head along with a plea for more information.

“Conservation Officer Ishida reported finding only the head of a young cow moose on Rocky Ridge Yurt Road north of Idaho City, just a short distance from Highway 21,” the post said.

It was not clear from the post exactly when the head was found.

Because there is no moose season in the area, IDFG is treating the discovery as a poaching case, though it said it’s possible a hunter mistook the moose for a cow elk.

Fish and Game asked anyone with information on the case to call its Nampa regional office at 208-465-8465 or Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999.