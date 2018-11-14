Planning a hike near Boise? This new 3D map can locate you if you get lost

Boise is surrounded by miles of trails, and the lengthy network of paths can be daunting to navigate. But thanks to a new online mapping tool, it’s easier to know what to expect — and where you are.

Ridge to Rivers launched a beta version of the interactive map on its website Tuesday, according to an announcement on the trail maintenance organization’s Facebook page. The tool, which was created in a partnership with Ada County Information Technology, offers views of Treasure Valley trails in both 2D and 3D.

“Trail users of all kinds can use this online resource to view the Ridge to Rivers trail system, utilizing high resolution 3D imagery for their hike, run or ride,” the organization said in its post.

The map also features a “find my location” button, which uses geolocation software to pinpoint where the user is. That could come in handy to chart a hiking route, see how far you’ve traveled on a trail or get your bearings if you’re feeling turned around.

In a comment on its Facebook post, the organization said its map “is mobile phone friendly and you should have coverage in most areas at this point. No need to download!” Ridge to Rivers said it has no plans to introduce an app.

The map points out restrooms, parking areas and trash can locations, and the 3D view gives trail users an idea of what terrain to expect. Different colors denote the various trail-use types.

In a press release, Ridge to Rivers program manager David Gordon touted the level of detail the map provides. “The high resolution imagery allows users to view different trail features, including rocks, obstacles and ridges to assess level of difficulty better than ever before,” Gordon said.

Previously, Ridge to Rivers offered a satellite trail map that had only 2D capabilities. That map is still available on the website but will be replaced in 2019 after the beta testing period for the new map tool, according to the release.

Ultimately, the map will show “over 190 miles of high-resolution imagery of the Boise Foothills,” Ridge to Rivers said. That includes more than 190 trails. Six more are in the works.

Ridge to Rivers said “partners believe this updated technology will help firefighters, police and paramedics better respond to incidents” in the trail system.

To access the map, visit the Ridge to Rivers website and click on the “Beta Map” button on the top right.