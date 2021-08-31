Want to catch a monster fish? Try these Idaho lunker lairs for trout, bass and more

There is no greater thrill in fishing than catching the big one — especially if it’s an elusive monster you’ve invested considerable effort tracking down.

The truth is a big fish can strike virtually anywhere, anytime, which is part of what makes fishing so unpredictable and awesome. But if your primary objective is to catch a monster, it’s a good idea to narrow your search. Some lunkers, like tiger muskie, are only found in a select handful of Idaho fisheries. Meanwhile, trophy bass, trout and panfish are far more likely to be found in lakes with ideal forage and habitat. Lake Cascade, for example, consistently grows yellow perch approaching three pounds, while it is rare to catch one over one pound anywhere else in Idaho.

If you’d like to plan a monster quest, here are a few lakes to keep on your shortlist:

Brownlee Reservoir

Brownlee is an excellent spot for bass, crappie and channel catfish, but one elusive giant tops the list: the flathead catfish. While channel cats usually top out around 12 pounds, flatheads can easily reach 30 pounds or more.

With huge mouths and even bigger appetites, flatheads are often caught on moving lures like deep-diving crankbaits, and occasionally on fresh-cut bait (try crappie). The state record flathead came out of Brownlee, measuring four feet long and weighing a whopping 58 pounds!

Payette Lake

The cold, mysterious depths of McCall’s Payette Lake harbor one of Idaho’s rare and incredible giants: the Mackinaw trout. For most of the season, these lunkers dwell in 50-plus feet of water, where anglers can target them with large tube jigs or trolling with plugs and spoons. The catch-and-release state record came out of Payette in 2018, measuring an unbelievable 41.5 inches.

The best way to target Mackinaw is to mimic their favorite food sources — Kokanee salmon and rainbow trout. In February and March, Payette usually provides a late-season ice fishing opportunity as well.

Little Payette Lake

Arguably the toughest lake on this list, Little Payette doesn’t give up its monsters easily. That’s because its most notable giant is the tiger muskie, notorious as the “fish of 10,000 casts.” A lucky handful of anglers get to tangle with a Little Payette tiger each year — in 2013, it gave up an unreal 52-incher that weighed a state-record 44 pounds.

Noisy topwater lures, big swimbaits and giant spinners are the top muskie catchers at Little Payette. Just be prepared to put in your time — and get ready to rumble when your lucky moment arrives.

Owyhee Reservoir

When it comes to big bass, nothing holds a candle to Owyhee Reservoir in eastern Oregon. Largemouth, in particular, grow to epic sizes, with six-pounders common and once-in-a-lifetime 10-pounders possible.

Owyhee’s biggest bass are usually caught on bottom-bouncing jigs, finesse Ned Rigs or plastic worms. The lake presents two challenges — its size (40 miles long!) and fluctuating water levels, which drastically alter fish location and behavior throughout the year.

Lake Walcott

Only Dworshak Lake to our north can rival the trophy smallmouth bass resume of Lake Walcott, which gets the nod here since Dworshak is double the drive. Located on a wildlife preserve, Walcott can be tough to navigate, with some sections closed to motorboats and others off limits to any watercraft.

But whether you fish from shore, a boat or a kayak, giant smallies over five pounds are found in abundance. Try fishing with crankbaits, swimbaits, flukes and other minnow imitations.

Henrys Lake

One of Idaho’s premier trout fisheries, Henrys is well worth the five-hour drive from the Treasure Valley. Shallow, weedy and full of insect life, Henrys has a knack for growing monster rainbow-cutthroat hybrids over 10 pounds, as well as the biggest brook trout Idaho has to offer (current state record: seven pounds).

Trolling and fly-fishing are popular methods in the spring and fall before the weeds get thick, and there’s also a trophy ice fishery available from mid-November through Jan. 1.

Good luck chasing those monsters. Tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures and questions with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com, or visit www.tightlines208.com for the latest local fishing reports and upcoming class offerings.

