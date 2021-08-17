Net gains: Here’s the scoop on landing an Idaho lunker while fishing

GET THE NET!!!

They might be the three most exciting words in fishing, usually indicating there’s a big fish on. But a lot can unfold between calling for the net and successfully landing a lunker.

Proper use of a net is often critical for landing big fish and avoiding heartbreak. Equally important is a partner who can net the fish quickly, calmly and with the right technique. The keys are keeping the net out of the water until the fish is ready to be landed, and netting fish headfirst with one smooth scoop.

Using the right kind of net also matters. I prefer rubber netting, which is easier on fish and less prone to get tangled with your tackle. And while a standard-sized net will work for most fish in Idaho, you don’t want to find yourself outgunned while trying to land larger species like Mackinaw trout, flathead catfish or toothy tiger muskie. When chasing monsters, make sure you size up!

So, when should you reach for the net? Let’s talk through it.

Bass

America’s favorite gamefish are high-flying and hard-charging. Sometimes, a 14-incher feels like a lunker — particularly if you’re pulling it out of heavy cover. For me, smaller fish (anything under two pounds) can be boat-flipped or landed by hand. But if you’re hunting trophies, you better grab the net. Verdict: Net the big ones.

Trout

Smaller stocked rainbows and alpine brookies can be handled easily without a net. But with lunker trout, a net is helpful. Trout are notoriously squirmy, so even if you’re planning to catch-and-release, a net allows you to keep the fish in the water, where it is less likely to injure itself. Verdict: Net the big ones.

Panfish

Species like bluegill, crappie and perch seldom exceed a pound, and landing them by hand isn’t a problem. Having said that, I netted a state-record black crappie for my buddy Jon last year. I thought it was a nice bass until I saw its massive, silvery sides. That fish was BARELY hooked, too, so it’s a good thing we decided to scoop her. Verdict: No net needed (exception: record-class fish).

Catfish

Thanks to their fleshy mouths, catfish caught on circle hooks almost never come unhooked. But catfish can be heavy, and they also have sharp spines on their dorsal and pectoral fins. For safety and ease of handling, the net comes in handy. Verdict: Net ‘em.

Salmon/steelhead

Hooking big, anadromous species takes a lot of time and effort. Having one escape at the shoreline is just too much heartbreak to risk — especially if it’s a keeper. You’ll need a bigger net, especially for Chinook salmon. Make sure you don’t leave it behind! Verdict: Net ‘em!

Kokanee

Most Kokanee are on the smaller side, but there are two factors that make them great escape artists. First, they have very soft mouths. Second, they are usually caught trolling, which often doesn’t set the hook as well as an angler can by hand. If you’re looking to bring some tasty fillets home, it’s a good idea to have a long-handled net on board. Verdict: Net ‘em.

Some anglers don’t use a net, viewing it as one more thing to carry or take up boat space. But for my money, few fishing tools have proven their value more often. You might not use it on every trip, but when the big one bites, you’ll be relieved to be able to yell: GET THE NET!!! Tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures and questions with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com, or visit www.tightlines208.com for the latest local fishing reports and upcoming class offerings.