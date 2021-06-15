Reader Mailbag: What’s the story on South Fork Chinook Season? IDFG tries new tack 

For my money, Chinook fishing in the South Fork Salmon River is one of the coolest opportunities we have in our region. The idea of catching anadromous, three-foot muscle torpedoes in a gin-clear stream that’s often no wider than your living room … well, I don’t know too many anglers who wouldn’t sign up for that experience.

Unfortunately, due to low fish counts, the season has only been open once in the past four years, and fishing was slow then, with the season closing just as fish started to arrive in greater numbers.

But good news! South Fork salmon returns are better this year, and Fish and Game has announced there will be a Chinook season — with some innovative modifications I think could work well.

As I mentioned, a common criticism of the South Fork season is that it closes right as fishing gets good. This is because harvest quotas, which are typically low, get met before the fish arrive in numbers. To counteract that, Fish & Game is opening the season later, with two days of fishing June 26 and 27. If there are still enough fish left to be harvested, the season will open four days a week (Friday through Monday) until harvest share is reached. The daily limit has also been reduced to one adult hatchery Chinook per angler, in hopes of spreading the wealth and extending the season.

Fish and Game will operate check stations at all access routes to personally collect fishing effort, catch rate and harvest data from each angler. A downside of the stations could be long waits on the roads, which is already likely given how popular this condensed season will be.

“Please exercise patience while waiting to be interviewed at check stations, and understand that we are doing the best we can to manage this fishery the way you have asked us to manage it,” said Jordan Messner, Southwest Region Fisheries Manager for the McCall subregion.

Messner discussed these changes in detail on Fish & Game’s website, which also has all the information anglers need about Chinook seasons and rules. A salmon tag and barbless hooks are required. Will the new rules have their intended impact? We’ll find out, but I applaud Fish and Game’s effort to incorporate angler feedback and provide a better opportunity on this unique fishery.

A heartfelt thanks for the Winston love

When I wrote about losing my best fishing buddy, I wasn’t sure how it would be received. But after so many fishing adventures together, I felt Winston deserved a proper sendoff.

I’m humbled to report the response from readers was absolutely beautiful and overwhelming. I cannot thank you enough for your dozens of heartfelt messages. They have been uplifting, comforting, strengthening — in short, all the things I needed during a difficult time. I’ll never forget my best little friend, or the kind words you shared with me and my family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!

Check out a local fishing podcast

Looking for more fishing content that can help you plan your next trip? Check out the Southern Idaho Fishing Report, a new podcast designed to help anglers prepare for adventures and make educated decisions about their fishing plans.

The free podcast, hosted by Jeff Cullers, provides reports on weather, fish stocking and more. I’m a regular guest on the program, which features appearances from local fishing personalities and experts. Check it out at southernidahofishing.com. The pod is also available through Amazon Music, Spotify and Buzzsprout.

A heads-up lighting solution

As anyone who fishes, hikes or camps can attest to, it pays to have your hands free for tying knots or carrying gear, especially in dark or low-light conditions. That’s why a headlamp comes in handy, and I’m a big fan of Third Eye Headlamps. These battery-powered lamps are lightweight and waterproof, making them a perfect tool for fishing at night, or for dawn/dusk hikes to your favorite spots. They’re also 100% recyclable and come with a lifetime warranty. Mine will be getting heavy use during an upcoming night fishing expedition. Check them out at www.thirdeyeheadlamps.com.

Get your fish pics fix

Looking for fun fishing photos? Follow me on Instagram, @tight_lines208. I post all kinds of fun pictures, tips and insight about fishing in the great state of Idaho (and beyond). Tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.