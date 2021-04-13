Boise man reclaims state steelhead record with fish more than 3 feet long

A Boise man reclaimed a state fishing record, reeling in a massive steelhead nearly four years to the day after he set his initial record.

Scott Turner landed a 39.25-inch steelhead on Sunday while fishing on the South Fork Clearwater River. Turner’s record beat the current record of 38 inches, set in 2019 by Samuel Brumbaugh.

Brumbaugh and another angler, Tucker Young, had ousted Turner from the top steelhead catch-and-release spot, Idaho Department of Fish and Game records show. Turner held the top spot for more than a year after landing a 36-inch steelhead on April 10, 2017. All four records were set on the South Fork Clearwater.

In a news release, Fish and Game said Turner was “on a quest” to reclaim his steelhead record. Turner’s name appears numerous times on the state record roster, but his newest steelhead catch is the only record that hasn’t been broken.

Steelhead season concludes on April 30 in all Idaho waterways except for on the Snake River between the Hells Canyon and Oxbow dams, where the season ends May 31.