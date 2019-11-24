Fishing report: Lots of options to be thankful for

Tis the season of gratitude, and Idaho anglers have plenty to be thankful for. Whether you want to wrestle a giant Snake River sturgeon, catch trout in the rivers, try your luck at a local pond or get in on some early season ice fishing, the Gem State offers a cornucopia of opportunity. Here are a few places to try your luck over Thanksgiving weekend:

Snake River (Sturgeon)

The bite is slowing down for bass and catfish, but the Snake offers quality sturgeon fishing throughout the cooler months. Shore access is available in a few areas, including Swan Falls and C.J. Strike Dam, but the most efficient way to target sturgeon is to hole-hop along the river in a jet boat.

Fish will usually be found in deep pockets from 20 feet all the way down to 100 feet. Drop a large, barbless circle hook loaded with bait — pickled herring, squid and shad are some of the top choices — to the bottom and give it a good 20 minutes. If there’s no action, work a different section of the hole, or move on.

Heavy gear and a slip sinker tied on with lighter line are required for sturgeon fishing. It’s usually not high-volume fishing, but catching a six-foot monster is a one-of-a-kind experience.

Henry’s Lake (Ice Fishing)

For those itching to get on the hardwater, Henry’s Lake in eastern Idaho is open for business. Henry’s is a trophy lake known for producing huge cutthroat, brook and rainbow-cutthroat hybrid trout. It is also one of the first places in Idaho to freeze every year, thanks to its high elevation just outside Yellowstone Park.

As of this writing, there is a solid six inches of ice across most of the lake, and anglers are catching trout on small jigs tipped with worms, cut bait, Power Bait and shrimp. On a recent trip, my group of three iced 48 trout, including lots of nice fish up to 18 inches, but no monsters. But if you are catching fish, stick with it — any bite at Henry’s could be the fish of a lifetime.

Boise, Payette and Owyhee Rivers (Trout)

The fall trout season continues to produce quality catches throughout our region. From trophy browns on the Owyhee in eastern Oregon, to feisty rainbows on the scenic Payette, to a healthy mix of rainbows, browns and whitefish on the Boise River, anglers have plenty of options to choose from.

Baetis, midge, pheasant tail nymph and streamer patterns are solid choices for the fly crowd, while spinners, spoons, Rapalas and bait will catch fish on spinning tackle. Look for deep pools and riffles — they are usually easier to spot this time of year with flows down.

Local Ponds (Mixed Bag)

A mild November has kept fish active in ponds across the Treasure Valley. I’ve seen bass, bluegill, crappie, catfish and even carp being caught by anglers using spinners, panfish jigs, crankbaits, worms, Power Bait and flies.

As the snow flies, many species will slow down, but stocked rainbow trout don’t mind the cold and are readily available in most ponds — check the Fish and Game stocking report to see which waters got the most recent loads of fish. If and when ponds start to freeze, it will be time to look elsewhere. Aerators and fountains make ponds unsafe for ice fishing, even in the coldest conditions.

Happy Thanksgiving, and tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.