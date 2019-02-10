Fishing

This company is targeting Northwest anglers and leaving them on the hook, BBB warns

By Nicole Blanchard

February 10, 2019 03:23 PM

‘Please do not buy into these scam calls, simply hang up’

A computer-synthesized voice claiming to be an FBI agent with a warrant for your arrest is just one of the telephone scams police have warned about recently.
By
Up Next
A computer-synthesized voice claiming to be an FBI agent with a warrant for your arrest is just one of the telephone scams police have warned about recently.
By

The Better Business Bureau is warning anglers in the Pacific Northwest about a scam in which a fishing company takes customers’ money without ever delivering merchandise.

Reel Hook Fishing, an online company based in Auburn, Washington, has been reaching out to anglers around the region asking for support in exchange for products, the BBB said in a news release.

“The complainants were generally contacted via social media and asked to ‘help a local company’ by purchasing a T-shirt,” the release said. “The customer was often promised free merchandise in return.”

The BBB said it received 14 complaints and more than 700 inquiries from customers who claim their merchandise never arrived. The company also does business online under the monikers Angler’s Cast, Target Hunt Co and LOA Outdoors, the BBB said.

As of Friday, the company had not returned multiple attempts at contact from the BBB. The agency issued Reel Hook Fishing an “F” rating and urged customers to be cautious when buying items online.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

business

biz-columns-blogs

Nicole Blanchard

Nicole Blanchard is the Idaho Statesman’s outdoors and insight reporter. She grew up in Idaho, graduated from Idaho State University and Northwestern University and frequents the trails around Boise as much as she can.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  