Idaho readers share their top catches of 2018

By Jordan Rodriguez Special to the Idaho Statesman

January 18, 2019 06:00 AM

Every angler knows the special feeling of catching a great fish. It’s an awesome mixture of excitement, joy and satisfaction that keeps us coming back for more.

Fish can be memorable for different reasons. Size is often a key factor, but circumstance also plays a big role. I had several great fishing memories in 2018, including wrestling the biggest catch of my life from the Snake River, catching my first walleye in my native Michigan, boating a trio of monster bass with pro angler Nick Young, and rescuing my lucky ice fishing rod minutes after it got swiped by a wily trout at Lake Cascade.

I recently asked readers to submit photos of the most memorable fish they caught in 2018. I received dozens of responses, and I thank everyone who took the time to share their photos and memories!

I also want to recognize a few folks who helped make this photo contest a success. Members of the Southwest Idaho Fishing (SWIF) Facebook group provided tons of submissions after I posted a call for photos there. Way to go, SWIF! I also want to thank Sportsman’s Warehouse in Meridian and Pine Mountain Outdoors for supplying prizes for the winners, including coupons, lures and campfire logs.

Without further ado, here are my readers’ top catches and honorable mentions of 2018. Thanks for sharing your memories. Tight lines!

