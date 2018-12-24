‘Twas the night before Fishmas: Part II

“’Twas the night before Fishmas,” the columnist said



As visions of fish tales danced in his head



Some anglers called it an ode without equal



Well, hold onto your beanies — here comes the sequel!

This poem starts in the cold of December



Our journey to Henry’s was a trip to remember!



Running around hooking monster cut-bows



Sure helps you forget that you can’t feel your toes

Now let’s drive north and see Tackle Tom



Those jumbo perch at Cascade are the bomb!



Or we could totally get out of dodge



And go chase brookies at North Shore Lodge

If winter drags on, don’t be offended



Ice fishing is Magic — Ha! Pun intended



But when spring finally comes, you won’t need a coat



Just dust off your bass gear and gas up the boat!

We’re off to chase largemouth bass at Ben Ross



They’re smashing soft plastics — wow, that one’s a hoss!



I hear Brownlee’s growing big crappie this year



Those fillets will be tasty, all battered in beer

Then on to Hells Canyon, ‘cause I’ve got the urge



To wrestle a seven-foot giant white sturge



That dino arrived with a tell-tale thump



It’s hard to believe a fish that big can jump!

As spring turns to summer, Lake Lowell is stirring



Over the weed beds we’ll send buzzbaits whirring



At Little Payette, the smallmouths are husky



And we might have a shot at a world-record muskie

The trolling at Anderson Ranch is no joke



We’ll catch big Chinooks and a limit of Kokes!



Late summer is perfect for fly-casting a hopper



Hit the South Fork and you might land a whopper

No matter what kind of fishing you like



Ten bucks says you’ll find it at C.J. Strike



The Narrows are home to panfish galore



Along with bass, catfish, sturgeon and more!

As fall sets in and the weather cools down



Let’s hit the Owyhee and hunt trophy browns



We’ll throw tiny midges and small copper Johns



Try drifting that eddy — Whoa! That’s a fish on!

Duck Valley’s another good spot for some trout



Or we could catch some catfish at Milner, no doubt



The days are much shorter and the air has a chill



But hooking a big one is still quite a thrill

Alas, it’s now winter, and the ice is still forming



So sit by the fire and get those toes warming



Curl up with Part II of these fun Fishmas rhymes



Merry Christmas, dear readers. Oh, and Tight Lines!