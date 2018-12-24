‘Twas the night before Fishmas: Part II

“’Twas the night before Fishmas,” the columnist said
As visions of fish tales danced in his head
Some anglers called it an ode without equal
Well, hold onto your beanies — here comes the sequel!
This poem starts in the cold of December
Our journey to Henry’s was a trip to remember!
Running around hooking monster cut-bows
Sure helps you forget that you can’t feel your toes
Now let’s drive north and see Tackle Tom
Those jumbo perch at Cascade are the bomb!
Or we could totally get out of dodge
And go chase brookies at North Shore Lodge
If winter drags on, don’t be offended
Ice fishing is Magic — Ha! Pun intended
But when spring finally comes, you won’t need a coat
Just dust off your bass gear and gas up the boat!
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
We’re off to chase largemouth bass at Ben Ross
They’re smashing soft plastics — wow, that one’s a hoss!
I hear Brownlee’s growing big crappie this year
Those fillets will be tasty, all battered in beer
Then on to Hells Canyon, ‘cause I’ve got the urge
To wrestle a seven-foot giant white sturge
That dino arrived with a tell-tale thump
It’s hard to believe a fish that big can jump!
As spring turns to summer, Lake Lowell is stirring
Over the weed beds we’ll send buzzbaits whirring
At Little Payette, the smallmouths are husky
And we might have a shot at a world-record muskie
The trolling at Anderson Ranch is no joke
We’ll catch big Chinooks and a limit of Kokes!
Late summer is perfect for fly-casting a hopper
Hit the South Fork and you might land a whopper
No matter what kind of fishing you like
Ten bucks says you’ll find it at C.J. Strike
The Narrows are home to panfish galore
Along with bass, catfish, sturgeon and more!
As fall sets in and the weather cools down
Let’s hit the Owyhee and hunt trophy browns
We’ll throw tiny midges and small copper Johns
Try drifting that eddy — Whoa! That’s a fish on!
Duck Valley’s another good spot for some trout
Or we could catch some catfish at Milner, no doubt
The days are much shorter and the air has a chill
But hooking a big one is still quite a thrill
Alas, it’s now winter, and the ice is still forming
So sit by the fire and get those toes warming
Curl up with Part II of these fun Fishmas rhymes
Merry Christmas, dear readers. Oh, and Tight Lines!
Comments