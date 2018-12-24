Fishing

‘Twas the night before Fishmas: Part II

By Jordan Rodriguez Special to the Idaho Statesman

December 24, 2018 06:00 AM

“’Twas the night before Fishmas,” the columnist said

As visions of fish tales danced in his head

Some anglers called it an ode without equal

Well, hold onto your beanies — here comes the sequel!

This poem starts in the cold of December

Our journey to Henry’s was a trip to remember!

Running around hooking monster cut-bows

Sure helps you forget that you can’t feel your toes

Now let’s drive north and see Tackle Tom

Those jumbo perch at Cascade are the bomb!

Or we could totally get out of dodge

And go chase brookies at North Shore Lodge

If winter drags on, don’t be offended

Ice fishing is Magic — Ha! Pun intended

But when spring finally comes, you won’t need a coat

Just dust off your bass gear and gas up the boat!

We’re off to chase largemouth bass at Ben Ross

They’re smashing soft plastics — wow, that one’s a hoss!

I hear Brownlee’s growing big crappie this year

Those fillets will be tasty, all battered in beer

Then on to Hells Canyon, ‘cause I’ve got the urge

To wrestle a seven-foot giant white sturge

That dino arrived with a tell-tale thump

It’s hard to believe a fish that big can jump!

As spring turns to summer, Lake Lowell is stirring

Over the weed beds we’ll send buzzbaits whirring

At Little Payette, the smallmouths are husky

And we might have a shot at a world-record muskie

The trolling at Anderson Ranch is no joke

We’ll catch big Chinooks and a limit of Kokes!

Late summer is perfect for fly-casting a hopper

Hit the South Fork and you might land a whopper

No matter what kind of fishing you like

Ten bucks says you’ll find it at C.J. Strike

The Narrows are home to panfish galore

Along with bass, catfish, sturgeon and more!

As fall sets in and the weather cools down

Let’s hit the Owyhee and hunt trophy browns

We’ll throw tiny midges and small copper Johns

Try drifting that eddy — Whoa! That’s a fish on!

Duck Valley’s another good spot for some trout

Or we could catch some catfish at Milner, no doubt

The days are much shorter and the air has a chill

But hooking a big one is still quite a thrill

Alas, it’s now winter, and the ice is still forming

So sit by the fire and get those toes warming

Curl up with Part II of these fun Fishmas rhymes

Merry Christmas, dear readers. Oh, and Tight Lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com.

