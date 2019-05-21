Which campgrounds are open for Memorial Day weekend and which are closed? Here’s a list

Going camping? Here’s how to attach your rainfly to stay dry David Johnson of REI demonstrates the proper way to attach a rainfly -- a critical piece of camping gear that often creates confusion. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Johnson of REI demonstrates the proper way to attach a rainfly -- a critical piece of camping gear that often creates confusion.

Memorial Day weekend is one of the most popular times for camping across the nation. In Idaho, many campgrounds fill up quickly for the start of camping season. This year, some are still snowed in or unusable due to recent rainstorms.

You still can find a spot at some Idaho State Parks and Recreation sites. Check recreation.gov for information on fees and available campgrounds on federal lands.





Here are the conditions at campgrounds near the Treasure Valley.

Boise National Forest

Emmett Ranger District

- Hot Springs, Tie Creek, Rattlesnake, Peace Valley, Trail Creek, Boiling Springs, Big Eddy, Swinging Bridge, Canyon Creek, Cold Springs and Silver Creek campgrounds are open.

- Boiling Springs and Third Fork cabins are open for reservations. Deadwood Look Cabin is closed until June 21.

- Hardscrabble Campground is closed until Aug. 1 for renovations.

- Sage Hen area:

Cartwright, Antelope, Sage Hen Creek, Hollywood, Eastside, Big Eddy and Sage Hen Picnic campgrounds are open.

There’s an ongoing outbreak of Tussock moths in the area. Hairs from the caterpillars can cause skin irritation and rashes.

Cascade Ranger District, 208-382-7400

- All campgrounds in the Cascade Ranger District are open with the exception of Icehole Campground, which is closed for renovations until July 2.

- Snowbank Road No. 446 is closed until June 1.

Idaho City Ranger District, 208-392-6681

- Bad Bear, Hayfork, Ten Mile, Blackrock, Barber Flat, Grayback, Edna Creek, Whoop Em Up, Crooked River, Riverside and Power Plant campgrounds are open.

- Deer Park Cabin and Atlanta Cabin are open for reservations. Graham Cabin opens July 1 and is only accessible on a fly-in basis.

- Jennie Lake Trail is accessible from Forest Service Road 384. You may need snowshoes to reach the lake.

Lowman Ranger District, 208-259-3361

- Pine Flats, Little Deadwood, Mountain View, Park Creek, Kirkham Hot Springs, Helende and Bonneville Springs campgrounds are open. Warm Springs Rental Cabin is also open.

- Deadwood Reservoir is inaccessible due to snow. All Deadwood campgrounds including Barney’s, Cozy Cove, Hower’s and Riverside are closed until June 28.

Bull Trout, Martin Lake, Deer Flats, Bear Valley and Fir Creek campgrounds are also closed until June 28.

Mountain Home Ranger District, 208-587-7961

- Most campgrounds are open, with the exception of Dog Creek Campground, which is closed until June 1.

- Elk Creek, Cross Cut and Devil’s Creek trails are closed until June 1. All other trails are open.

- Shafer Butte and Trinity Mountain Recreation areas are closed due to snow. Shafer Butte campgrounds are scheduled to open June 15, while Trinity Mountain campgrounds will open July 15.

Horsethief Reservoir

- Campgrounds on the east side of Horsethief Reservoir are closed due to the “abrupt resignation of the camp host,” according to a spokesman for Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

- Ospreys Bay, Easters Cove, Timber Bay and Bear Knob campgrounds are open.

Sawtooth National Forest

Minidoka Ranger District, 208-678-0430

- South Hills:

Schipper, Steer Basin, Pettit, Lower Penstemon, Upper Penstemon, Porcupine Springs, Diamondfield Jack and the north end of FS Flats campgrounds are open.

Third Fork and Bear Gulch are open — no fees

Some campgrounds at higher elevations may still have snow. Contact the Minidoka Ranger District prior to heading to Bostetter and Father and Sons campgrounds to check snow drift conditions.

- Sublett:

Sublett and Mill Flat Campgrounds are open — no fees

South Heglar and North Heglar passes are open for travel, but watch for snowy conditions in some areas.

- Raft River:

Clear Creek Campground and dispersed campground sites upstream from it are open — no fees

One Mile Summit is open. Stay on designated roads and trails to prevent soil damage.

- Albion:

Bennett Spring Campground is open — no fees

Lake Cleveland, Thompson Flats, Twin Lakes and all trailheads are closed due to snow.

Independence Trailhead is closed due to snow.

- Oakley:

Elba Road is open, but expect snow at higher elevations.

- Other notes:

The road to the top of Mount Harrison is not open beyond Pomerelle Ski Area.

Forest Service Road 728 is closed due to snow.

Call the Minidoka Ranger District at 208-678-0430 for current conditions reports.

Ketchum Ranger District, 208-622-0091

Boundary Campground is open with full service. Fees are $10/night for a single unit.

The ranger district is enforcing dog waste cleanup and leash regulations at Boundary Campground, Adams Gulch and Trail Creek Trailhead.

Many trails in the district are closed due to snow. Find trail conditions online at www.trails.bcrd.org or by calling the Ketchum Ranger District at 208-622-0091.

Sawtooth National Recreation Area, 208-727-5013

According to a news release from the Sawtooth National Forest, roads in the recreation area are still wet and muddy. There’s still snow in many campgrounds.

- Wood River Valley:

Murdock Campground is open.

Caribou Campground is currently flooded but will be open for Memorial Day weekend, weather permitting.

Wood River campground will be open, weather permitting.

Some sites at Easley and North Fork campgrounds may be flooded, but the areas are open.

- Alturas Lake complex:

Pettit, Smokey Bear, Alturas Inlet and North Shore campgrounds are open, weather permitting.

- Redfish Lake complex:

All campgrounds are open except Redfish Inlet

- Salmon River area:

Salmon River, Casino Creek, Mormon Bend, Upper O’Brien and Lower O’Brien campgrounds are open.

Riverside Campground is open on the hill side only.

Whiskey Flats and Holman sites are closed until June 15.

- Stanley Lake:

Stanley Lake, Sheep Trail, Trap Creek and Grandjean campgrounds are open.

Stanley Lake Inlet is only open for day use.

Elk Creek Campground is open, but spots are available on a walk-up basis. Reservations begin July 1.

Iron Creek Campground is open, weather permitting.

- Other notes:

Dump stations will not open until after Memorial Day due to freezing temperatures.

Call 208-727-5013 for current conditions in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

Fairfield Ranger District, 208-764-3202

- Roads:

Roads to Couch and Fleck Summits are open, and Wells Summit Road is expected to be cleared by Memorial Day weekend.

High elevation roads, including Dollarhide Summit, are inaccessible due to snow.

Forest Service Road 227, Buttercup roads 418 and 418A are closed due to washouts. Bowns Creek Campground is also closed due to washouts.

- Campgrounds are available without reservations:

Chaparral, Abbott, Bird Creek, Canyon Transfer, Bowns and Willow Creek campgrounds are open. There is a fee to use these spots.

Five Points, Bear Creek Transfer, Willow Creek Transfer and Hunter Transfer camps are open. There is no fee for these campsites.

Pioneer Campground is open on a limited basis due to flood damage.

Baumgartner Campground is closed.

- Trails:

Deadwood Creek Trail 054 is closed.

Other trails have not been cleared. Expect snow and downed trees.

- Other notes:

Big Smoky dump station will not be open due to freezing overnight temperatures.

Note: Payette National Forest has not provided its list yet. That information will be added when available.