Some Idaho parks hike fees for non-residents; watch whitewater experts in kayak competition

Idaho State Parks and Recreation announced last week that it raised entry and camping fees for non-residents at several popular state parks.

Out-of-state visitors to Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake and Round Lake state parks must now pay $14 to enter parks, $48 per night for a basic campsite and $64 per night for a campsite with full hookups. The prices, which went into effect on June 10, are double what Idaho residents pay. Prices will also increase for annual motor vehicle passes to $80 per vehicle, though prices for annual passes remain $10 for Idaho residents who purchase the pass along with a vehicle registration.

Previously, out-of-state campers paid $3 more than Idaho residents

The fee increases were made in accordance with legislation passed during the 2021 session. The legislation also allows the agency to implement non-resident fee increases at other parks.

Parks and Rec director Susan Buxton said in a news release that the increases keep Idaho competitive with neighboring states’ park fees.

According to the agency, non-residents made up 30% of last year’s record 7.7 million park visitors.

Kayak competition again comes to Idaho’s North Fork Payette River

A section of the North Fork of the Payette River near Banks will once again play host to the North Fork Championship, a top whitewater kayaking competition.

On June 17, 18 and 19, 150 top kayakers will compete in downriver sprints and other whitewater events. Spectators are welcome to watch the races from the banks of the river.

A Whitewater Festival at Weilmunster Park in Crouch includes yard games, slow bike races and a beer garden. It’s also the site of the Whitewater Awards and a costume party slated for Saturday evening.

Researchers seeking information on Idaho fire lookout history

Three researchers at the University of Idaho are collecting information on Idaho fire lookouts, including an oral history of the lookouts from those who worked at or visited them. Find instructions below on how to share your own lookout experience with the researchers:

“We are a trio of University of Idaho graduate students currently at work on a project about Idaho fire lookouts. We are traveling into the Frank Church River of No Return and Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness areas this summer to collect historical, graphic, and geographical data to incorporate into a multilayered, interactive map documenting the significance of fire lookouts for Idaho cultural identity and history.

A key component of this project is the collection of oral histories from current and former fire lookouts in Idaho (and anyone else who has stories about visiting fire lookouts). We are therefore seeking volunteers who have stories from fire lookouts for incorporation into the project. If you have a story about being a fire lookout, or from visiting a fire lookout in Idaho, please send emails to: Chris Lamb (clamb@uidaho.edu).”

Eagle man reclaims Lahontan cutthroat record

An Eagle angler reclaimed the state catch-and-release fishing record he set last fall just months after another angler took the top spot.

Jon Urban caught an 18.5-inch Lahontan cutthroat trout at Grasmere Reservoir on May 28, Fish and Game said in a news release. Urban first held the record last September with a 15.25-inch fish. Stephen Veals, a Boise fisherman, caught a 17.25-inch Lahontan at the same reservoir in March.

The fish are stocked in remote desert lakes in the Owyhees, which are unique for their alkaline water.

Data shows wild steelhead could be rebounding

Fish and Game officials said wild steelhead returns show an uptick in the species’ numbers after several years of declining returns.

In a news release, officials said they’ve seen an increase in passive integrated transponders, or PIT, tag recordings on the Lochsa River, as well as an increase in wild steelhead trapped at a weir on Fish Creek, a tributary of the river.

On average, the agency detected 77 PIT tags per year in the area over the last three years. As of June 4, Fish and Game recorded 181 tags — more than double the average.

Fisheries experts said the increase is a testament to the steelheads’ hardiness and could bode well for increasing fish populations in the future.