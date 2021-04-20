Join us for a Live Q&A: ‘Happy Trails: Future of hiking, biking in the Boise Foothills.’ RSVP here

McClatchy

The Boise Foothills’ Ridge to Rivers Trail System is one of the real gems in the Treasure Valley. This delicate ecosystem is an integral part of our valley’s economic success and a key factor in our quality of life.

But with Boise’s rapid population growth, the trails are under stress.

Traffic has increased to the point where the tender clay soil is eroding in some areas. Native plants — some endangered — are getting stomped. Invasive species are taking over and dog poop is piling up.

How we use our trials is crucial to the sustainability of Boise’s outdoor lifestyle.

Meet the trail managers and organizations that are invested in the Foothills’ future and are stepping up to meet this challenge and look for solutions: Rivers Trail System director David Gordon, Bogus Basin’s trail manager Jamie Zolber, and Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association’s executive director Carlos Matutes.

Idaho Statesman outdoors reporter Nicole Blanchard moderates this important conversation.





The live, virtual, free “Happy Trails: Future of hiking, biking in the Boise Foothills” at IdahoStatesman.com happens at noon Thursday, May 6.

We are taking questions in advance from the community. You can submit your question via the RSVP link below.

»» Register and submit your question here.

Panelists

Join us

What: Happy Trails: Future of hiking, biking in the Boise Foothills

When: Noon, May 6

Where: Catch this free livestream event at IdahoStatesman.com, and on our Facebook page and YouTube channel.

RSVP here

—

David Gordon, director of the Ridge to Rivers Trail System in Boise.

Jamie Zolber, director of ski services, trail management at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area.

Carlos Matutes brings a passion for cycling and for making a difference in his community o the position of executive director of Southwestern Idaho Mountain Bike Association (SWIMBA). Provided by Carlos Matutes

Carlos Matutes, executive director at South West Idaho Mountain Bike Association.

Idaho Statesman’s outdoors reporter Nicole Blanchard grew up in Idaho, graduated from Idaho State University and Northwestern University. She writes about all aspects of the outdoors lifestyle in Idaho and frequents the trails around Boise as much as she can. Nicole Blanchard nblanchard@IdahoStatesman.com

Nicole Blanchard, Idaho Statesman’s outdoors reporter.