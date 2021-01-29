Sun Valley Resort halts all skiing on Bald Mountain, skier found unresponsive

Sun Valley Resort on Friday suspended all skiing and riding operations on Bald Mountain because of snow conditions that contributed to several human-caused avalanches.

Numerous avalanches have been reported as a winter storm dropped 51 inches of snow on the mountain as of Friday morning, according to the central Idaho resort.

Sun Valley Ski Patrol received a call Friday of a skier in the area of Sunnyside Bowl on Bald Mountain. A representative from the resort said the ski patrol responded and found an unresponsive male skier.

Resuscitation efforts started immediately and patrol transported the skier to the base of River Run and then to the Ketchum Fire Department. The Ketchum Fire Department then took him to St. Luke’s Medical Center.

The man’s condition was unknown late Friday, and it was unclear what role it may have played in closing operations on Bald Mountain.

Bald Mountain at Sun Valley Resort in central Idaho. The mountain received more than 4 feet of snow in three days as of Friday morning. Several skier-caused avalanches were reported. Sun Valley Resort

The Idaho Mountain Express reported that other skiers triggered three out-of-bounds avalanches Friday on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain. All skiers reportedly made it out safely.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center had an avalanche warning in effect Friday for the Soldier, Wood River Valley, Eastern, Sawtooth and Western Smoky Mountains zones, including the Galena Summit. The high-danger zone stretched from the Stanley area south to Bellevue, Carey and the mountains just north of Fairfield.

No uphill traffic on Baldy is permitted until further notice, according to a Sun Valley Facebook post. Avalanche mitigation was in progress and was to continue Saturday. There was 80 inches of snow at the base of the mountain and 95 inches at the top.

The Roundhouse restaurant and Roundhouse Express gondola remained open for Friday-night dining. Skiers were urged to check the resort’s snow report for updated information.

The Idaho Statesman contributed.