Boise’s dog off-leash season is here! Fido can run free at these parks starting Friday

From the Foothills to the newly opened Dog Island dog park, there are plenty of places in Boise for pups to play. But starting Friday, they’ll have even more room to roam untethered.

The city’s seasonal dog off-leash program opens on Nov. 1, meaning owners can take their dogs to Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex to explore off-leash. All parts of the parks are dog-friendly, though the Greenbelt, parking lots, roads and playgrounds are not.

The off-leash rules are in effect from sunrise to sunset through Feb. 28. The Boise Department of Parks and Recreation reminds owners to clean up after pets, whether leashed or not.

The goal of the off-leash season is to help ward off geese at the parks, which can cause public health problems due to their feces or long-term damage to the landscaping.

Dog Island, which is located in the southwest corner of Ann Morrison, will remain open through the winter, but Parks and Rec officials warned owners to be careful around the ponds, which are drawing down for the season. Signs will be posted at the banks of the ponds to warn of unsafe ice.

There are several other off-leash areas in Boise. The city has five dedicated dog parks (including one at Military Reserve, which is under construction) as well as off-leash areas at multiple parks. Find off-leash rules and regulations at cityofboise.org.

Many of the Ridge to Rivers trails in the Foothills are “controlled dog off-leash,” meaning dogs can be off-leash if they remain within 30 feet of their owner and are under voice control.