Among Southern Idaho’s iconic waterfalls — Shoshone Falls, Twin Falls and Pillar Falls, to name just a few — are infinitely more small falls, many of them unnamed. But an Idaho tourism group is hoping to put some of those waterfalls on the map through a naming contest, with new monikers picked from public suggestions.

Southern Idaho Tourism, a nonprofit that promotes recreation and travel, announced its waterfall naming contest on Tuesday. Through the contest, the public can suggest names for 13 falls along the Snake River in the Magic Valley.

The agency highlighted the locations of the falls, which span from the Shoshone Falls area to the east over to Auger Falls Trailhead to the west, in a map.

“This is truly a unique opportunity to showcase the many incredible waterfalls we have here in Southern Idaho,” said Dan Olmstead, board chair of Southern Idaho Tourism, in a news release. “We are looking forward to receiving the public’s input on this historic project.”

Anyone is able to submit name suggestions, though there are a few rules:

▪ Only five suggestions per waterfall per person.

▪ Names with references to historical or cultural significance have priority.

▪ Suggestions must follow the U.S. Geological Survey’s Naming and Commemorative Names policy.

▪ Crude, profane or otherwise inappropriate names will not be considered.

The contest opened Tuesday and runs through Nov. 15, 2019. Names can be submitted via an online form at visitsouthidaho.com or by calling 208-732-5569.

Southern Idaho Tourism spokeswoman Melissa Barry said some of the waterfalls (numbers 1, 2, 3, 7 and 11) are seasonal, while the others flow year-round.

After the deadline, a committee formed by Southern Idaho Tourism, the Twin Falls Canal Company and the city and county of Twin Falls will select the winning names.