Climber falls to his death at Black Cliffs on Boise’s outskirts

Paramedics worked to revive a man who fell from the Black Cliffs east of Boise on Tuesday afternoon, but they were able to save him.

The man fell an estimated 40 feet, according to information posted by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Initial reports were that the man fell due to some sort of an equipment failure. Other climbers in the area called 911.

Paramedics and deputies administered first aid and CPR.

