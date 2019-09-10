Hop on your paddleboard, then hit the pavement. This duathlon benefits the Boise River

Boise River Boogie features paddleboard race across Quinn’s Pond, Greenbelt run The Boise River Boogie is a duathlon including a standup paddleboard race across Quinn's Pond followed by a 2-mile run on the Greenbelt. The event benefits the Boise River Enhancement Network, which restores river habitat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Boise River Boogie is a duathlon including a standup paddleboard race across Quinn's Pond followed by a 2-mile run on the Greenbelt. The event benefits the Boise River Enhancement Network, which restores river habitat.

If you spent the summer paddling across Quinn’s Pond, you’ve already put hours of training in for this weekend’s duathlon at the popular Boise swimming spot.

The Boise River Boogie, now in its third year, is a two-event race featuring a standup paddleboard/kayak leg followed by a run along the nearby Greenbelt. The race, which includes multiple heats, begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the south end of Esther Simplot Park.

Kati Carberry, the race director and founder, said she started the Boise River Boogie as a way to give back to the Boise River Enhancement Network, a nonprofit that works on river restoration.

“It was just my way of contributing,” Carberry said in a phone interview.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Each year, proceeds from the race go toward a specific BREN project. This year, Carberry estimates that she’ll be able to donate $3,700 toward improving the Boise River Park in Middleton. The project will include removal of invasive species along with replanted native flora to encourage a healthier river habitat.

Boise River Boogie details

The Boise River Boogie includes an adult course as well as a shorter course for children 12 and younger. Adult race participants will paddle across Quinn’s Pond and back to the beach at the north shore before beginning a loop on the Greenbelt, traversing two bridges and crossing into Garden City.

Kids can follow the shorter paddling route around a buoy before completing a 1-mile running course around Esther Simplot Park.

Participants can paddle and run the course solo or split the race with a partner. Registration is $55 for a solo adult and $90 for an adult team. Kids’ registration is $40 for a solo participant and $55 for a team. You can register at athlinks.com up to the morning of the race.

Idaho River Sports is offering free paddleboards or kayaks for race participants on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserve one by calling 208-336-4844 or visiting the shop at 601 N. Whitewater Park Blvd.

Carberry said the duathlon was the perfect way to make an “approachable” outdoors event.

“A third event might have made it too intimidating for some people,” she said.

Instead, she hopes to draw participants of all ages to one of Boise’s most popular outdoor areas either to participate, watch the race or check out the vendors, raffle, live music, food and beer at the Boise River Boogie.

“That area has so much recreation, and we wanted to connect it to the river,” Carberry said. “The idea is to get people aware that those opportunities wouldn’t be here if the river wasn’t taken care of.”