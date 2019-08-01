Outdoors
Fire crews respond to wildfire burning in Lucky Peak State Park
A 150-acre wildfire is burning in Lucky Peak State Park, igniting around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Interdisciplinary Dispatch Center.
The fire is burning less than a mile east of Spring Shores Road in the park. Two other small fires started nearby in Lucky Peak State Park on Thursday, but all resources have been diverted to the largest fire.
As of 7 a.m., no structures were threatened and crews were on scene. Authorities have named the fire the Lucky Fire.
There is no estimated containment time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The land that’s burning is public land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
This is a breaking news story that the Idaho Statesman will update.
