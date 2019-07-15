Paragliding crash kills one at Horseshoe Bend Flight Park, says Boise County Sheriff

Paraglider Greg Henke remembered at Horseshoe Bend Flight Park Boisean Greg Henke was killed in a paragliding accident in Turkey on April 22. He often made videos of his paraglide flights, like this one taken in 2018 at Horseshoe Bend Flight Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boisean Greg Henke was killed in a paragliding accident in Turkey on April 22. He often made videos of his paraglide flights, like this one taken in 2018 at Horseshoe Bend Flight Park.

A paraglider crashed at the Horseshoe Bend Flight Park on Monday morning and died, according to Boise County Sheriff Jim Kaczmarek.

Kaczmarek said just before noon that he had very little information on the crash, other than it was fatal and both the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office are investigating. The Horseshoe Bend Flight Park is located at 235 Old Emmett Road in Horseshoe Bend.

He did not identify the victim and further information regarding the cause of the crash was not initially released.

The Horseshoe Bend Flight Park caters to paragliding, hang gliding and the more extreme speed flying by offering training, lessons and equipment rentals and sales.

This is a breaking news story, check back later for updates.