Ever wondered what it feels like to be charged at by a bear? This simulation could save your life

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to use bear spray in a situation not involving a real-life bear, Saturday was your day to shine.
The Idaho Sportsman Show took place March 2 at Expo Idaho in Garden City. Nestled behind some boats and directly outside the entrance to the expo itself sat a well-decorated trailer that read BeBearAware.org. Next to that trailer was a small track; on top of that track was a mechanical bear on a set of wheels.
Idaho Fish and Game teamed up with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition to put on a bear attack simulation, which was open to everyone and anyone. The bear, called The Charger, costs about $2,000, according to Greater Yellowstone Coalition communications and engagement associate Mac Dukart. It is owned by the U.S. Forest Service.
Many people own bear spray but have never actually used it, Dukart said, which makes for potentially dangerous meetings with wildlife. The Idaho Sportsman Show provided a perfect setting for a demonstration, given the large amount of hunters in attendance.
Participants stood at the end of the track as The Charger was pushed toward them. Participants then used a low-powered spray to simulate actual bear spray, which is incredibly potent.
The Greater Yellowstone Coalition has partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to raise $1 million toward bear-proofing campgrounds in the Yellowstone area, Dukart said. It is nearing its five-year goal of $10 million raised to support its grizzly program, he said.
Dukart’s advice for using bear spray? Make sure it’s nearby.
“Carry bear spray, and have it handy. If you’re going to carry it, there’s no sense in having it in the bottom of your pack,” Dukart said. “Carry that bear spray and have it on your hip ... have that spray somewhere where it is quickly accessible, because in any instance of a bear attack that you hear about, it happens so quickly.”
