Treasure Valley public lands group names North Idaho conservationist as next leader

A Treasure Valley group that advocates for the preservation of open spaces announced on Friday that a longtime Idaho conservationist will fill its executive director role, which has been vacant since late December.

In a Facebook post and via newsletter early Friday, Land Trust of the Treasure Valley shared the news that Eric Grace, of Sandpoint’s Kaniksu Land Trust, will take the helm on Feb. 4. Grace replaces Tim Breuer, who retired Dec. 21 after 12 years with the Boise-based land trust.

“Tim Breuer has left some big shoes to fill, but we have a dedicated staff and board to build on previous success,” Grace said in the newsletter. “I look forward to meeting the LTTV community and hearing from you about what our priorities should be.“

Grace vied against more than 30 other applicants during a three-month search for Breuer’s replacement. His extensive history with another Idaho land trust helped him stand out, according to Anne Woodhouse, secretary of the LTTV board of directors.

As executive director for the Kaniksu Land Trust, Grace saw the organization double the amount of land it protected, the newsletter said. Fifteen major projects were completed during Grace’s 20 years at the north Idaho organization, “including a $2.1 million capital campaign to purchase a 160-acre parcel to be used for ... outdoor education and public health programs, as well as general recreation,” according to the newsletter.

Breuer offered congratulations to his successor on the land trust’s Facebook post.

“This is excellent news,” Breuer wrote. “Eric brings a great amount of experience to our land trust. I know Eric well, and he will be a great fit!”